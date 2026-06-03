I’m Dying Over Colin Jost’s Hilariously Snarky Response To A Fan’s Question About Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost has weathered quite a few jokes about his wife, Scarlett Johansson, over the years, with most of them coming from his SNL Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che, during their brutal joke swaps. But I’m sure he didn’t expect to be catching strays from audience members when he joined Pop Culture Jeopardy!. Jost revealed some of the questions he gets from fans, and I’m dying over his perfect response to one about the two-time Oscar nominee.

As Pop Culture Jeopardy!’s new season continues on the 2026 TV schedule, Colin Jost has followed Ken Jennings and Alex Trebek in the Jeopardy! tradition of answering audience questions during tape breaks. Jost visited the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, where he said he’s often asked about his and Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Ferry purchase, whether he really lost a toe at the Olympics and who the most famous person in his phone is (other than Scarlett Johansson, of course). However, it was another ScarJo-related inquiry that really cracked everyone up, as Jost recalled one fan asking:

Does your wife know you’re here?

Now, with Pop Culture Jeopardy! filming in California and Colin Jost living with his family in New York City, I really don’t understand why Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t know where her husband was. Colin Jost seemed perplexed, too, joking with the podcast hosts:

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Like, yeah, for two weeks? She’s like, ‘Where did he go? He better not be hosting Pop Culture Jeopardy! again.’

But that wasn’t the response he gave the audience member. To that person he took a tone of faux bitterness:

I said, ‘Yeah, she’s home with the kids. Some of us have to put food on the table.’ The audience laughed, again, I think, at me.

The audience collectively understood that Jost knows he is not the breadwinner of the family. Johansson is amongst the highest-grossing actors of all time — she even topped the list until January of this year — thanks to her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No wonder Jost gets so mad at breaks in the Marvel movie release schedule.

Of course, Colin Jost deserves some of the credit too — when you combine their net worths, after all, they’re probably one of the top couples at the box office, by his logic.

The SNL vet married the Lost in Translation star in 2020, and he recently revealed to Travis Kelce that he actually finds it a “huge relief” to be the less-famous person in his relationship — something the Kansas City Chief knows a thing or two about. Scarlett Johansson is so famous, Colin Jost said recently, that when they go out to eat, they never get the food they ordered, because servers are too starstruck by his wife to write anything down.

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Who can blame them?

Saturday Night Live has wrapped its 51st season, but you can relive the fun by streaming episodes with a Peacock subscription. Also, be sure to check Colin Jost out on Pop Culture Jeopardy!, as the current season is streaming with a Netflix subscription.