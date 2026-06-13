See The Brutal Moment Tina Fey Was Reminded Her First SNL Weekend Update Was 26 Years Ago

Throughout its 51-season run, Saturday Night Live has produced some pretty heavy hitters. One of those stars is Tina Fey, who got her start on SNL as both a writer and cast member. Her duties also included Weekend Update anchor, and she was just brutally reminded about how long it’s been since her first segment as anchor.

Fey took over the Weekend Update desk in 2000 at the start of Season 26 alongside Jimmy Fallon after Colin Quinn left. She would go on to do Weekend Update for six years, four years with Fallon and two with Amy Poehler. Fey is arguably one of the best Weekend Update anchors, and while her SNL tenure is long over, the show will always hold a special place in her heart. It’s just crazy knowing just how long ago it was, as she was shown a clip from her first Weekend Update on Today. Honestly, it looks like she’s still trying to process just how long it's been:

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It’s crazy to think about how long it’s been since Fey made her Weekend Update debut, but I don’t think anyone is as mind-blown as her. Twenty-six years is definitely a long time, and I can’t even imagine what her reaction will be when the 30th anniversary hits for her.

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Fey has made quite the mark on SNL, so much so that she’s been asked about replacing Lorne Michaels whenever he decides to take a step back and retire. But no matter how many projects she does, her stint on Weekend Update will always be a favorite, even if it’s been 26 years.

At the very least, while it’s been 18 years since Fey left Weekend Update, it hasn’t been that long since she returned to the desk. Over the years, the 30 Rock creator has returned to SNL to either host or do a surprise cameo, whether it’s a Five-Timers Club sketch or stopping by the Weekend Update desk. In fact, Fey, Poehler, and Seth Meyers participated in a surprise joke-off in October during Season 51 with current anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, and it was like nothing had changed.

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Meanwhile, the comedian may be as busy as ever with other projects, but she always manages to still make time for SNL, as evidenced by her cameos. She also hosted the very first episode of SNL UK earlier this year, and she’s definitely overdue for a return to Studio 8H as host. As of now, Season 52 hosts and musical guests have not been announced, but more details on the new season should be revealed later this summer.

It’s unknown when Fey will make her next return to the Weekend Update desk, but fans can always watch her in all episodes of Saturday Night Live with a Peacock subscription. Season 51 will be premiering later this year on NBC.