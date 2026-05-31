Colin Jost Says Most Famous Celeb In His Phone Is Scarlett Johansson, But I'm Shook He Accidentally Misdials One Other Star 'A Lot'

Saturday Night Live has concluded its 51st season — complete with a Weekend Update joke swap — thus ending the trolling between Colin Jost and Michael Che for now. However, Jost has not left the 2026 TV schedule altogether. He’s currently killing it as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, where he brings a different vibe to the spinoff. Following in the tradition of Ken Jennings and Alex Trebek before him, though, he still takes time to answer audience questions, and I am amused at his revelation about accidentally calling one celebrity “a lot.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is in the middle of its second season, streaming with a Netflix subscription, and in a clip posted to YouTube, Colin Jost was asked by a member of the audience who the most famous person in his phone contacts was. Well, if you’ve heard of a little thing called the MCU, you probably know what the host’s response was. Jost said:

Probably the one labeled ‘Wife.’ That’s up there.

Yeah, Scarlett Johansson is one mega-celebrity Jost is likely proud to have in his phone, but he went on to admit that he ends up getting the digits of quite a few celebs who appear on Saturday Night Live. He dropped quite a pretty big name, too, saying:

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I do have some really weird ones, though, because you know, at SNL you end up working really intensely with someone for like a week. And sometimes you almost feel like maybe this person is going to be my best [friend]. Maybe I’m going to talk to Barack Obama all the time!

That’s when he revealed how having so many famous contacts has led to some trouble — for one rapper, at least. The Pop Culture Jeopardy! host said:

One of my good friends, his name is Jack Howard, and he’s in my phone right next to Jack Harlow. And so sometimes if I’m scrolling, I’ll call my friend Jack, which I do a lot, and I’ll just hit Jack Harlow. And then I’m like, ‘Oh God, he just got like a weird missed call from me at like 11 p.m.’ And I’m sure he’s like, ‘Dude, this SNL guy’s gotta let it go.’

It is absolutely hilarious to think about Jack Harlow getting multiple calls from Colin Jost over the years, and I wonder if Jost is always quick to hang up, or if his blunder has ever turned into a conversation with the “Lovin on Me” artist. How awkward would that be?

(Image credit: NBC)

Jack Harlow has appeared on Saturday Night Live twice — once as a musical guest in 2021 and then as a double threat (host and musical guest) in 2022. How many of these “accidental” calls have been placed in the past four or five years? I’d love to get the White Men Can’t Jump star’s side of this story.

Until then, be sure to tune into Pop Culture Jeopardy!, with Season 2 episodes dropping on Netflix weekdays through Friday, June 5.