Scarlett Johansson's Sweet Support For Colin Jost At Golf Tourney (Where He Barely Missed Hole-In-One) Is Couples Goals

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are easily one of Hollywood’s funniest couples. Johansson has hosted Saturday Night Live multiple times while Jost mans the Weekend Update desk, which is always a blast to watch. Also, they're always hilariously giving each other a hard time. Even with the playful nature of their relationship, the duo always seem to boost each other and continue to prove their couples goals. Johansson recently showed up to support her hubby at a golf tournament, where he nearly got a hole-in-one.

Every year, a celebrity golf tournament called the American Century Classic is held at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. All kinds of famous faces participate, but mostly athletes end up scoring high on the leaderboard like this year’s competitors, Tony Romo and Steph Curry. However, SNL’s Colin Jost also made a splash, and Johansson was there to support him every step of the way. He told NBC Sports :

Well Scarlett was like, ‘Baby, if you’re gonna win this thing, I gotta be there. Like, I gotta see the champ in action,’ because she kinda knew this was my year.

Jost may have not won the tournament, but he played really well, and he deserves serious credit for almost getting himself a hole-in-one. You can see his big moment below as well has his hilarious celebration afterwards:

Colin Jost nearly delivers Weekend Update's ALL-TIME golf highlight | ACC | NBC Sports - YouTube Watch On

While Jost was clearly talking about his wife’s support in a bit of a tongue and cheek way, it's evident that the couple have a firm bond and love to advocate for each other. Jost is consistently showing up at movie premieres to support his wife and has brought flowers to hosting stints for SNL as well as The TODAY Show.

Johansson is also a supportive partner and usually has a sense of humor when she happens to be the butt of the joke during Jost and Michael Che’s yearly “joke swaps” on Weekend Update. She also seems to be supportive of Jost’s Staten Island Ferry business venture with Pete Davidson, despite the whole ordeal being a bit of a complicated situation with a lot of moving parts. I could imagine it being a bit easier to support her beau at a golf tournament, especially when Jost plays as well as he did this week.