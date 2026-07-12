Scarlett Johansson's Sweet Support For Colin Jost At Golf Tourney (Where He Barely Missed Hole-In-One) Is Couples Goals
How can you not love this couple?!
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are easily one of Hollywood’s funniest couples. Johansson has hosted Saturday Night Live multiple times while Jost mans the Weekend Update desk, which is always a blast to watch. Also, they're always hilariously giving each other a hard time. Even with the playful nature of their relationship, the duo always seem to boost each other and continue to prove their couples goals. Johansson recently showed up to support her hubby at a golf tournament, where he nearly got a hole-in-one.
Every year, a celebrity golf tournament called the American Century Classic is held at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. All kinds of famous faces participate, but mostly athletes end up scoring high on the leaderboard like this year’s competitors, Tony Romo and Steph Curry. However, SNL’s Colin Jost also made a splash, and Johansson was there to support him every step of the way. He told NBC Sports:
Jost may have not won the tournament, but he played really well, and he deserves serious credit for almost getting himself a hole-in-one. You can see his big moment below as well has his hilarious celebration afterwards:
While Jost was clearly talking about his wife’s support in a bit of a tongue and cheek way, it's evident that the couple have a firm bond and love to advocate for each other. Jost is consistently showing up at movie premieres to support his wife and has brought flowers to hosting stints for SNL as well as The TODAY Show.
Johansson is also a supportive partner and usually has a sense of humor when she happens to be the butt of the joke during Jost and Michael Che’s yearly “joke swaps” on Weekend Update. She also seems to be supportive of Jost’s Staten Island Ferry business venture with Pete Davidson, despite the whole ordeal being a bit of a complicated situation with a lot of moving parts. I could imagine it being a bit easier to support her beau at a golf tournament, especially when Jost plays as well as he did this week.
The couple met on SNL way back during Johansson’s first hosting stint in 2006, yet they didn’t start dating until they were reintroduced backstage at the NBC sketch show in 2017. They had a COVID era wedding in 2020, and welcomed their son, Cosmo, in 2021. Jost and Johansson are over nine years together and still going strong, and I'd like to think that proves that partners who joke together, stay toget