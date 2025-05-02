'It's All Gonna Add Up': Grosse Pointe Garden Society Bosses Promise Answers About The Big 'Quiche' Mystery, And Alice Is Asking All The Right Questions In An Exclusive Episode Clip

Only a few episodes are left in Grosse Pointe Garden Society's first season, and the long-awated reveal of Quiche's identity and what exactly led to the core four committing murder in formalwear is quickly approaching. While NBC hasn't revealed if the show will return for a second season beyond the spring 2025 TV schedule, comments from creators Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs suggest that fans are going to be rewarded with some big answers, and an exclusive episode clip (seen above) shows Alice asking the right questions when Catherine is being cagey.

This next episode airs on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams next day for viewers who prefer to watch via a Peacock subscription. Even if the promo didn't already suggest that Quiche is likely going to be identified sooner rather than later, the title gives away that this episode is going to be a big one: "Monaco Under the Stars." The flash-forwards all season have been building towards Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Birdie (Melissa Fumero), and Brett (Ben Rappaport) dressed to the nines while dealing with a murder, and the present is finally catching up with those flashes.

When I spoke with the creators/showrunners about why moving from Sunday nights with Suits LA to Friday nights didn't equate to being "sent to die", they also pitched the show to newcomers while promising payoff on the way. They described the show:

Bill Krebs : "We like to think of it as a guilty pleasure, like How to Get Away with Murder."

: "We like to think of it as a guilty pleasure, like How to Get Away with Murder." Jenna Bans : "Or Desperate Housewives or Big Little Lies. One of those shows you can just really get into [with] a lot of twists and turns.

: "Or Desperate Housewives or Big Little Lies. One of those shows you can just really get into [with] a lot of twists and turns. Bill Krebs " A soap with a big world that has a really juicy mystery behind it.

A soap with a big world that has a really juicy mystery behind it. Jenna Bans: "People behaving badly."

"People behaving badly" can certainly apply to multiple characters within the series! While the core four characters are seemingly the only confirmed killers of another person in the first season so far, the mystery of who murdered Molly has plagued Alice in the present since the first episode.

AnnaSophia Robb's character seems to have hit her limit of secrets in the above episode clip after a drunken Tucker (New Amsterdam's Jocko Sims) stumbled in, and she demands that Catherine tell her what she's hiding. Catherine presumably has the truth about whether Patty (Last Man Standing's Nancy Travis) crossed a line or not.

The answer to that question could get us closer than ever to learning the identity of the corpse who the characters have been delicately referring to as "Quiche," but as Jenna Bans said, this is a show with "a lot of twists and turns." Surely not everything is going to be straightened out in "Monaco Under the Stars," when there will still be two episodes left!

Bill Krebs, who worked with Jenna Bans on Good Girls prior to their return to NBC for GPGS, went on to promise a "rewarding" experience once the truth is out:

Our show is a thinker. We've got these future timelines. You do have things that you have to follow and keep track of, which we enjoy and hope the fans like to track. And ultimately, once you hit Episode 11, 12, 13 in the rear view mirror, it's all gonna add up and feel rewarding. That's something we were conscious of from the beginning, from the pilot.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society has been telling a serialized story with the Quiche murder at the center from the start, so it's not a bad idea to revisit older episodes before and after the big reveal for any easy-to-miss clues. The showrunners both agreed that streaming on Peacock "is really where we've realized we're living more," and they teased that there's definitely room for a second season beyond how the murder mystery of Season 1 wraps in the coming weeks.

NBC has only confirmed a couple of renewals for the 2025-2026 TV schedule at the time of writing, with even the network's biggest One Chicago dramas still waiting on news, so it's not necessarily a bad sign that Grosse Pointe Garden Society's fate hasn't been determined yet. Tune in to NBC on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET for the game-changing "Monaco Under the Stars" episode of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, or stream next day with a Peacock subscription. Only two installments will be left after the final credits.