Rick Devens' Wife Clapped Back At A Big Brother Fan Trolling After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Becca Devens, wife of Big Brother winner and Survivor alum Rick Devens, is going after a troll celebrating her recent cancer diagnosis. In the latest example of the online BB fandom being toxic, she took it on the chin and clapped back at the commenter with a great response.

The couple posted about her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram just weeks after the series wrapped on the 2026 TV schedule. While many extended their condolences and wished them the best as they navigate this journey, a fan on X responded with the comment "WE WON OMG." Becca highlighted the comment by re-sharing it and said the following:

Congrats. If I die, I will haunt you. ❤️

It's good to see she's keeping her rambunctious spirit, which online fans saw a few times throughout Season 28. Most of the time, she was roasting her own husband and some of his wild ideas. Here's hoping this deters any other trolls from commenting, especially in light of her sharing such sensitive information with the public.

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In their video, Becca stressed that doctors caught the breast cancer early thanks to a mammogram, and she will undergo a double mastectomy. The couple said they believe that will be the extent of her treatment, though she will get an MRI soon to make sure the cancer is only centralized there.

The couple appeared to be in good spirits during the video, and with Rick having won the most prize money of any Big Brother player ever, one would assume they're not too worried about any upcoming medical costs. Here's hoping this is just a brief saga in their lives, and they can go back to celebrating a great year with their kids and pets.

As for the Big Brother fans who continue to hold grudges with Houseguests after the season, it may be time to move on. There's no world where that kind of comment is appropriate, regardless of what one may think of Devens or how the season benefitted Icons over new players. Becca Devens has nothing to do with any of that, and is a mother to two children.

It's disappointing to see any fan make that kind of comment, rather than show compassion and empathy during a challenging time. Unfortunately, it's not the first time someone in the Big Brother fandom has disappointed, as toxicity in the franchise has often been an issue when it comes to the series.

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CinemaBlend would like to extend well wishes to Becca Devens, Rick, and their entire family. Fortunately, it sounds like a plan is in place so they can move on from this situation quickly.