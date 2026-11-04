I Started Watching Big Brother Because Of Survivor, But Producers Were Shook By All That Fan Hate
The didn't see it coming. Neither did I.
I’m completely OK with admitting I only started watching Big Brother during Season 28. I’m a Survivor fan, and I jumped on the Big Brother bandwagon about two episodes in after I found out that my guy Rick Devens and my girl Dee Valladares were on the show. Turns out I’m not the only one. On average, Big Brother was up 8% this season over last year, and I’d be willing to bet a bunch of those newbies were Survivor fans. That didn’t stop the hate from the Big Brother core, however.
As a first season viewer, I had a very limited understanding of how this game has been played in the past, and how winners usually land the ultimate prize money. I had seen a few episodes before just from my TV work and knew the gist, but had never committed to watching a full season of the great reality competition series, so I was very much surprised by the fan response to the crossover.
The Gameplay Rubbed Some Longtime Fans The Wrong Way
From what I generally saw online, Dee and Devens played Big Brother more aggressively than most former players, latching onto and betraying alliances earlier and more frequently, and generally saying and doing whatever they needed to in order to remain in the game for as long as possible.
In short, they were kind of playing a long haul game of Survivor, only on a different series on the 2026 TV schedule. As someone who watches Jeff Probst’s show, this was familiar and exciting for me, but a lot of the regular fanbase hated it. Even some former Big Brother players were vocal about rooting against Devens and Dee. Heck, even host Julie Chen Moonves was anti-Devens for a time (though she seemingly came around).
Many fans and even alum came out of the woodwork to express anger and dismay about the Survivor cast members joining the show. This includes alum Danielle Reyes, who actually went on to join another reality show, The Traitors, after her Big Brother run. She said during the show’s run she was OK with Dee and Devens playing but certainly didn’t want either to win.
So, a lot of people who have been involved or watched the show for a long time were not excited about the icons getting a shot at the prize money, and even Big Brother alum Angela Murray was lumped into that.
Honestly, Big Brother Producers Didn't See It Coming
Apparently, the creative team behind the show did not see this response coming, despite the fact Big Brother fans and alum are notoriously vocal and sometimes toxic. (To be fair, I didn't either, as I thought the Icons made the gameplay really exciting.)
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Executive producer Allison Grodner actually told EW the response to having on the icons was a “surprise,” and they thought the cross-promotional connectivity between the two shows would be more positive.
The discourse this season was particularly interesting because this isn’t the first time a Survivor player went on Big Brother. Cirie Fields also participated a few years ago. She didn’t win, but she also pulled some moves out of the Survivor playbook during her time on the air. Perhaps that’s the difference. Dee and Devens certainly had an advantage playing together, and not being able to be voted out in Week 1.
Fellow executive producer Rich Meehan also said that Big Brother is not going to bring on just any Survivor player who asks. Dee and Devens were selected specifically because the creative team thought they could hang in the game.
And hang they did. In fact, Rick Devens took home the winning prize, as well as $10,000 in curse money and $50,000 for being America’s Favorite House Guest – despite the haters. Just don’t ask him to choose Survivor o Big Brother over one another.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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