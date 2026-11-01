As A Big Brother Fan, I’m Living For The A+ Costume Rick Devens’ Wife Used To Celebrate His Win

It should come as no surprise that Devens family is still celebrating Rick Devens winning that grand prize money in Big Brother. By all accounts, the brood seems quite ecstatic, and for good reason. To that end, Rick's wife, Becca, decided to use Halloween as a means to pay tribute to her hubby. She did that by sporting a costume that effortlessly nodded at Rick's big win, and as a fan, I couldn't love this more!

Becca Devens decided to celebrate Halloween by dressing up the pool float he used the most in the house. Those who watched the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription almost certainly know what I'm talking about. For those who don't, check out the X post below, which sees Becca showing off her costume as the BB Flamingo:

@Rick_Devens would not stop sitting on me last night #bb28 https://t.co/9Naf6w8FQZNovember 1, 2026

During this past season, if the outside was open in the Big Brother house, there was a good chance Rick was hanging out on that flamingo. The obnoxiously sized float was perfect object to lie on, but not the best option for such a small pool. Regardless of that, Becca couldn't have chosen a better costume, and kudos to her for putting in the effort.

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It's great to see the Devens family having a good time, especially with the recent news that Becca has been diagnosed with cancer. Fortunately, doctors caught it early, and there's general optimism that she'll be able to be treated in full with just a double mastectomy.

Rick Devens sat beside his wife in the video update to fans and had the same optimism viewers have seen from him throughout the postseason. Something that's tough about bad news is that the world keeps turning in spite of it, so it's nice to see the couple got out there and celebrated the season with their children.

As the Devens family celebrates Halloween, fans now know that Big Brother will return for two more seasons. The 30th season is rumored to feature an all-star roster of veterans, and I have to wonder if Rick would be up for returning. At this point, he's indicated that he'd need some time before committing to the show again, but maybe a year off would give him the itch to hop back in.

I do hope either Rick or Dee Valladares would get invited to Season 30 so fans can see how either one plays when they don't have so many advantages at the start of the game. The EPs seemed to think Dee and Devens didn't have as big of a jump start as fans did, but I don't think we'd know for sure until we saw either in another season to see how they do.

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Also, all this mixing of Big Brother and Halloween has me hoping we have a spooky-themed season coming up next year. The series is usually done by the time the holiday rolls around, so I would love to see a season that gives me all the fun of Halloween, without actually making Houseguests miss out on all the fun happening in the outside world. And, if that were to happen, I'd hope that competitors could devise costumes as clever as Becca Devens'.

Big Brother is done for the season but is available to stream right now on Paramount+. Watch the latest season and many other previous seasons, and keep an eye out for updates on the new season in the coming months.