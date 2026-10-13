Big Brother Is Reportedly Doing Another All-Star Season, And I Have One Hot Take About Casting

Julie Chen Moonves revealed on Season 28's finale night that Big Brother was renewed for two more seasons. With the CBS series set for Season 30, a new rumor suggests another all-star season is likely on the way. Am I invested in this happening? Yes, and I already have a hot take about what I want to see.

That's right, TVInsider reports there are already plans for fans watching Big Brother online to see some of their favorite Houseguests back at it again, playing for that grand prize money. I'm ready to see this, but with one big caveat: I actually have zero interest in seeing any Houseguest before Season 20 appear on the upcoming Season 30.

(Image credit: CBS/ Paramount)

Why I Don't Want Any Cast Members From Before Season 20 Competing

With all due respect to the most memorable winners of Big Brother's golden era, it's a new day. While recent veterans like Rachel Reilly have proven they can still hang in the new era, I think the only way this franchise continues to move forward is if it embraces the new stars we've seen in recent seasons.

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Bottom line, I love Danielle Reyes. Do I love her so much that I would want her taking up a spot that could be occupied by Vince Panaro, Chelsie Baham, or Tyler Crispen? Absolutely not. If the new generation of stars were not living up to the hype of old-school seasons, I'd feel differently, but thus far, I don't think we need their help getting drama started in Season 30.

(Image credit: CBS)

As Fun As It Is To See The Older Legends, It's Time They Step Aside

The fact of the matter is, there are so many storylines between the new generation that I think deserve more screen time than catching up with past legends. For example, are Drew Campbell and Melody Morris dating, or will Ashley Hollis and Morgan Pope ever bury the hatchet? Could Jag Bains ever be defeated in a season that includes the BB Blockbuster? These are the questions I really want to see answered by the show.

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Plus, the older generation has had their time to play, and I'm happy if they still play elsewhere! Big Brother fan favorites have been all over the 2026 TV schedule on programs like The Traitors. This gives them a fresh new place to try a new type of gameplay, and I've really enjoyed seeing some of this franchise's OGs on other shows. I just think now is the time for these classic stars to branch out, not bog down a game the newer houseguests have made really exciting.

All this is to say, if we get a few pre-Season 20 Houseguests on Big Brother Season 30, I won't be devastated. I just would prefer not to see it, and if we have to see it, I do think the majority of Houseguests competing should be from the newer seasons. I think this opinion of mine all goes back to Rachel Reilly. I honestly think she gave me my fill of seeing how an old-school player would interact with the new generation of BB stars. Enough is enough.

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For those desperate to watch old-school Big Brother gameplay, all the classic seasons are still available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. They are for sure great to watch, but I'm just not sure I need to take a trip down memory lane with how great these recent seasons have been.