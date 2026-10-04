Rick Devens' Reaction To Finding Out Big Brother Legends Rooted Against Him Is So Real And Relatable

Big Brother Season 28 recently crowned Rick Devens as its winner, and that didn't come without some not-so-warm reactions. Devens' big win happened much to the dismay of many BB legends. In short, they didn't want a Survivor alumni to make it to the end. Now, Devens is aware of his predecessors' feelings, and in a relatable turn of events, he admitted to understanding their feelings.

The 2026 TV schedule just recently marked the end of BB season and is easing into the beginning of Survivor season, though it seems drama from the former isn't over. Devens learned from VirtualRealiTea on Instagram that some of Big Brother's most memorable winners and legends were rooting against him. Rather than react with anger, he had empathy, and I can't help but appreciate his nuanced take on the matter:

Before all this happened, if BB players- and I know BB players have come on Survivor, but I wouldn't want them winning over a 'Survivor' game. That makes them look like they're better than we are, you know? So, I understand where they're coming from.

Granted, it's easy not to be bitter when sitting on that grand prize money, in addition to what he won when activating the Pharaoh's Curse and winning America's Favorite Player. If I just won $810,000, there's not much anyone could tell me that would make me upset.

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Of course, I'd also be a little cocky. It's no surprise, then, when Devens continued his response, he took a little jab back at those Big Brother legends that I'm sure won't be forgotten:

I won't say what it says. Dee and I did pretty well. Cirie did pretty well too. Hopefully now that I'm one of them, they will cradle me in their arms and I will enjoy being cradled there. I'm so proud to be part of the BB family, and cannot believe that I'm a BB winner dude. I still have not wrapped my mind around that.

Dee did do pretty well, though I argued she sank her game through poor social gameplay long before she was actually evicted. I'll also give Cirie her flowers, though I'd add that her making too many moves, much like Dee, ultimately led to her undoing back in Big Brother Season 25.

Admittedly, Rick Devens played a great game, even if he had a leg up with a power awarded by fans. I'd also point out that he lasted longer and went further than he did in two seasons of Survivor, so maybe he's better in the BB house than he ever was on the island? I mean, look at the accolades between the two shows, and the numbers don't lie.

I genuinely think, however, that Devens sees Big Brother and Survivor as one cumulative experience, and as CinemaBlend exclusively learned, Devens loves them equally. I think his past Survivor experience is what led to his win, and based on what I heard him say when watching the live feeds all season and talking about past gameplay mistakes, he'd say the same.

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If the Big Brother legends never embrace Devens, it looks like he still has plenty of fans in the Survivor fandom. I also think ribbing the BB legends, implying he played better than them, will only stoke the feud in this rivalry between shows and make future BB players all the more determined to play Survivor.

I'm excited to see what other jawing may happen over the coming weeks, and if we get any closer to announcements about an all-star season happening. I'd love to see Devens return, though I'm more interested in seeing Dee play after hearing what she'd do differently.