Rick Devens' Reaction To Finding Out Big Brother Legends Rooted Against Him Is So Real And Relatable
I'm not sure the legends will appreciate his response.
Big Brother Season 28 recently crowned Rick Devens as its winner, and that didn't come without some not-so-warm reactions. Devens' big win happened much to the dismay of many BB legends. In short, they didn't want a Survivor alumni to make it to the end. Now, Devens is aware of his predecessors' feelings, and in a relatable turn of events, he admitted to understanding their feelings.
The 2026 TV schedule just recently marked the end of BB season and is easing into the beginning of Survivor season, though it seems drama from the former isn't over. Devens learned from VirtualRealiTea on Instagram that some of Big Brother's most memorable winners and legends were rooting against him. Rather than react with anger, he had empathy, and I can't help but appreciate his nuanced take on the matter:
Granted, it's easy not to be bitter when sitting on that grand prize money, in addition to what he won when activating the Pharaoh's Curse and winning America's Favorite Player. If I just won $810,000, there's not much anyone could tell me that would make me upset.
Of course, I'd also be a little cocky. It's no surprise, then, when Devens continued his response, he took a little jab back at those Big Brother legends that I'm sure won't be forgotten:
Dee did do pretty well, though I argued she sank her game through poor social gameplay long before she was actually evicted. I'll also give Cirie her flowers, though I'd add that her making too many moves, much like Dee, ultimately led to her undoing back in Big Brother Season 25.
Admittedly, Rick Devens played a great game, even if he had a leg up with a power awarded by fans. I'd also point out that he lasted longer and went further than he did in two seasons of Survivor, so maybe he's better in the BB house than he ever was on the island? I mean, look at the accolades between the two shows, and the numbers don't lie.
I genuinely think, however, that Devens sees Big Brother and Survivor as one cumulative experience, and as CinemaBlend exclusively learned, Devens loves them equally. I think his past Survivor experience is what led to his win, and based on what I heard him say when watching the live feeds all season and talking about past gameplay mistakes, he'd say the same.
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If the Big Brother legends never embrace Devens, it looks like he still has plenty of fans in the Survivor fandom. I also think ribbing the BB legends, implying he played better than them, will only stoke the feud in this rivalry between shows and make future BB players all the more determined to play Survivor.
I'm excited to see what other jawing may happen over the coming weeks, and if we get any closer to announcements about an all-star season happening. I'd love to see Devens return, though I'm more interested in seeing Dee play after hearing what she'd do differently.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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