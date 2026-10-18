After Big Brother Unfriending, I Keep Flashing To Devens Telling Dee She Won’t Be Pals With Guests
Devens and his sidekick Drew had to tell Dee a few truths.
At this point Rick Devens has become the winningest Big Brother contestant amongst all Big Brother houseguests. He’s achieved a feat, and he did so by establishing and maintaining a slew of interpersonal relationships in the house, becoming a fan favorite, and winning competitions in several key moments when he otherwise would have gone home. His Survivor pal Dee played a bolder game, and made more enemies during her tenure. Since her exit, there’s been a lot that’s been written about her friending then unfriending the Pipe Queen Mallory.
While I didn’t expect to see these petty interactions go down outside of the house, perhaps I should have. I just keep flashing back to this clip of Dee, Drew, and Devens when it was later days in the competition. At one point, Dee mentioned she’d love to be friends with Mallory outside of the show, and Drew and Devens had to break it to her: That was never going to happen.
In the clip from the Big Brother 28 live feeds, Dee said she’s really like to get to know Mallory outside of the house. (And not in the same way Drew seems like he'd like to get to know Melody.) Drew and Devens were basically like, “Oh girl, that’s not going to happen” after Dee was honest with Mallory she was going to put her up. In fact, Devens specifically told Dee he didn’t feel she was “the forgiving type.”
This was before any of them had actually left the house and seen Mallory’s full-on rage about her situation before and after her CBS exit. It’s also before her big mad reaction to Devens saving himself went viral mid-season. She was vocal that she did not like Dee in the Diary room while still on the show, though she later told Gold Derby and other outlets she did “not dislike” Dee.
How Mallory Responded After Exiting The House
Here's how Mallory handled her exit press, and what she said about Dee and not hating her on "on a personal level.”
She also took to X to explain her actual position about what was going on during Big Brother and did repeat there that she did not “hate anyone.”
However, after Dee left the house, she clearly didn't feel the same. The two women had followed one another on Instagram, but an unfriending brouhaha between Mallory and the former Survivor player captured the Internet’s attention. Dee publicly unfollowed Mallory, and fans online certainly noticed. So, while Mallory may be over it or allegedly over it, there’s some real beef there. I also wonder if Dee having this realization with Drew and Devens may have led her to feel justified to unfriend Mallory, too, but that’s neither here nor there..
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This is hardly the only Big Brother feud to ever happen, and it won’t be the last. Part of the problem with bringing in Dee and Devens from another franchise is that their style of gameplay was new and unusual for the house. Dee gave advice to CinemaBlend about how to play Big Brother that I think encapsulates everything Mallory disliked about them coming into the game. There was always naturally going to be some friction inside the house. I’m just a little surprised it followed them out of it.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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