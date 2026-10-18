After Big Brother Unfriending, I Keep Flashing To Devens Telling Dee She Won’t Be Pals With Guests

At this point Rick Devens has become the winningest Big Brother contestant amongst all Big Brother houseguests. He’s achieved a feat, and he did so by establishing and maintaining a slew of interpersonal relationships in the house, becoming a fan favorite, and winning competitions in several key moments when he otherwise would have gone home. His Survivor pal Dee played a bolder game, and made more enemies during her tenure. Since her exit, there’s been a lot that’s been written about her friending then unfriending the Pipe Queen Mallory.

While I didn’t expect to see these petty interactions go down outside of the house, perhaps I should have. I just keep flashing back to this clip of Dee, Drew, and Devens when it was later days in the competition. At one point, Dee mentioned she’d love to be friends with Mallory outside of the show, and Drew and Devens had to break it to her: That was never going to happen.

dee: i wanna get to know mallory more, i feel like we never had the chance.. devens: i dont think you're gonna have the chance dee: really? outside of here too? devens: she dont seem like the forgiving type.. i dont think shes gonna want to know us.. #bb28 https://t.co/CY0XjIkOW1September 23, 2026

In the clip from the Big Brother 28 live feeds, Dee said she’s really like to get to know Mallory outside of the house. (And not in the same way Drew seems like he'd like to get to know Melody.) Drew and Devens were basically like, “Oh girl, that’s not going to happen” after Dee was honest with Mallory she was going to put her up. In fact, Devens specifically told Dee he didn’t feel she was “the forgiving type.”

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This was before any of them had actually left the house and seen Mallory’s full-on rage about her situation before and after her CBS exit. It’s also before her big mad reaction to Devens saving himself went viral mid-season. She was vocal that she did not like Dee in the Diary room while still on the show, though she later told Gold Derby and other outlets she did “not dislike” Dee.

(Image credit: CBS)

How Mallory Responded After Exiting The House

Here's how Mallory handled her exit press, and what she said about Dee and not hating her on "on a personal level.”

[I do not hate her] on a personal level. I do think this was a bad game move. It’s hard to not be emotional about it when it’s your dream to be there and you’re being betrayed! And you know, someone’s the reason that your dream is ending when it’s what you wanted your whole life. And you know, they were just recruited from Survivor. That’s a whole nother story. But I don’t hate her on a personal level.

She also took to X to explain her actual position about what was going on during Big Brother and did repeat there that she did not “hate anyone.”

Everyone can think what they want. While the show is going on and my friends are in there I am emotionally invested because I care about them. I’m allowed to root for my friends and it’s hard to watch hurtful things happen to people you care about. Anyone who has been on the show would understand that and it will be fine when it’s all over. I don’t hate anyone.

However, after Dee left the house, she clearly didn't feel the same. The two women had followed one another on Instagram, but an unfriending brouhaha between Mallory and the former Survivor player captured the Internet’s attention. Dee publicly unfollowed Mallory, and fans online certainly noticed. So, while Mallory may be over it or allegedly over it, there’s some real beef there. I also wonder if Dee having this realization with Drew and Devens may have led her to feel justified to unfriend Mallory, too, but that’s neither here nor there..

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