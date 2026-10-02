Jeff Probst, Christian Hubicki And More Survivor Legends React To Rick Devens’ Epic Big Brother Run

Reality television fans were very mixed during the season on whether they wanted to see one of the Survivor contestants win Big Brother 28, but to the surprise of no one, the Survivor alumni community was a lot more open to the idea. Former players rooted hard on social media for Rick Devens and Dee as the season was airing, and after Devens officially claimed victory yesterday, they came out loudly and aggressively to congratulate him.

Way too many former players posted pictures of themselves with Devens or dropped a simple congratulations message on social to run down them all, but I’ll go over a few of the most notable, as well as some of my favorites. First, we have to start with Christian Hubicki. Rick’s partner in crime on Survivor 50 made a cameo during Big Brother Unlocked to make it clear he was rooting for his buddy, and he actually filmed himself watching the final votes be counted. You can see the footage below…

Christian is clearly overjoyed for his buddy, and it’s great to see how much genuine happiness and excitement he has for his friend. That’s a recurring theme with a lot of the messages from other alumni too, like say Survivor 50 winner Aubry Bracco as an example. The two were on multiple seasons of Survivor together, and Aubry made several podcast appearances during the season to advocate for her buddy Devens.

She also dropped behind the scenes pictures of the two after he won. My favorite is a shot that features Survivor and Challenge winner Chris Underwood, as well as Reem Daly, who is one of the best and wildest premerge characters in Survivor history. There was just something about that Edge Of Extinction cast. You can check that out on her Instagram, and you can check out this tweet below which encapsulates the energy she's been putting into the universe...

That’s my BIG BROTHER player. I’m so immensely proud of you my Survivor brother, @Rick_Devens. #BB28 😭October 2, 2026

Those two were far from the only notables to comment on Devens’ win. He got a congratulations from winner and multi-time player Wendell Holland. He got a shoutout from winner Savannah Louie. Popular multi-time player and podcaster Stephen Fishbach sent out multiple tweets hyping up his win. His buddy Gavin Whitson from Edge Of Extinction, who he’s very close with in real life, posted a fun picture, and we got tweets from a murder’s row of other fun former players including Soph Balerdi, Rizo, Tiffany Seely, Omar Zaheer and even current players like Kilby.

Even longtime showrunner and Jeff Probst filmed a video to help CBS hype up the finale and make it clear he was rooting for Devens. You can watch his contribution below…

It’s so exciting to see Devens have his moment. He’s given us some great seasons of television where he’s played really hard in the past, and it’s so much fun to see that finally result in a win. I’m really happy for him, and it’s nice to see how many of his fellow Survivor alumni are too.