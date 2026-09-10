Big Brother’s Rick Devens Got Roasted By His Wife And Mother-In-Law In Related Social Posts
Yeah, they went there.
If you spend time watching the live feeds on Big Brother, you start to notice certain little quirks and mannerisms each of the houseguests have. Some people are fidgety. Some people repeat the same stories over and over again. Survivor fan favorite turned breakout Big Brother star Rick Devens? Well, he twiddles his mustache like a cartoon supervillain.
Fans have noticed his tendency to do it, especially when he’s nervous or seemingly scheming, and hilariously, so has his mother-in-law Debbie. Everyone else might find it mildly annoying, but she is over it. She took to social media earlier this week to hilariously complain about how often he’s doing it. Here’s what she said…
This post would come across as perhaps a little petty if a random fan was this worked up about it, but from a close family member, it’s just straight up hilarious, especially because you can tell it’s coming from a loving place. She’s been rooting hard for Rick on social all season and that gives her the right to make the occasional crack about his mustache or the questionable haircuts Yash has been giving him.
Her daughter/ Rick’s wife clearly approves too. Becca Devens has been interacting with fans all season, and in this instance, she interacted with her mother-in-law to drop a zinger on her own husband. She replied to Debbie’s comment on X with an explanation of why he doesn’t twiddle his mustache nearly as much at home.
One of the best parts of Big Brother is, without question, the real time aspect. It’s a lot of fun to see houseguests interact with each other and play the game without any concept of what the outside world is thinking. It’s also a lot of fun to see their family members talk about life without them and root for their loved ones from afar. Both Becca and Debbie have been fantastic follows this season.
I’d like to see them root for Devens a little bit longer, but for the second week in a row, the icon’s fate inside the house is a little dicey. He likely would have gone home last week, had he not pulled off an epic Blockbuster comebacker, and now, heading into today’s live eviction vote, he’s sitting on the Block again next to his two closest allies Dee and Angela. He’s in rough shape on paper, but given how many times we’ve seen him escape what seemed like certain death on Survivor, maybe he’ll figure out how to survive.
You can watch everything go down live tonight on CBS or you can stream via Paramount+. We’re already in the jury portion of the game; so, every vote has dramatic implications for the endgame.
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Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
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