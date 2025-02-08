Rob Lowe Reveals The 9-1-1: Lone Star Series Finale Idea He Pitched, And I’m Glad It Wasn’t Used

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the series finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star, “Homecoming.”

One of the many shows ending in 2025, 9-1-1: Lone Star came to a close when its series finale premiered on Monday, February 3 -- and it was intense. From the jump, the promos gave off “end of days vibes” with an asteroid hurtling towards Austin, and the episode saw the 126 all getting injured in the field due to a nuclear reactor. By the end, though, everyone was safe and received their happy endings. However, Rob Lowe recently shared that he pitched a tragic idea that I'm glad didn’t happen.

What Was Rob Lowe’s Idea For 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Series Finale?

During the final installment, it seemed Owen had died after getting struck with shrapnel while trying to shut down the nuclear reactor. It was ultimately revealed, however that he had, in fact, survived and later took the fire chief job in New York City. The finale certainly came full circle for Owen, given he initially left New York to be in Austin and run a firehouse to him and ended up leaving Austin to be in NY to run the whole department. Interestingly, Rob Lowe told TVLine that he wanted a much darker but sentimental ending for his character:

Oh, I pitched the possibility of Owen going out in a blaze of glory 100%. I pitched one of those amazingly emotional hero’s walks where Owen dies, and then he’s given the hero’s walk in the hospital, and everyone’s clapping.

While it didn’t actually happen, it did at one point seem like the show was going to go out that way. Considering 9-1-1: Lone Star was a procedural, it was surprising that main characters were never actually killed off at any point. Sure, some important side characters, such as Tim the paramedic and Tommy’s husband, met their demises. But both Owen and Tommy, who was dying from breast cancer, made it out alive and well. As for Owen's story, I'd wager it was the right way to go.

Why I’m Glad 9-1-1: Lone Star Didn’t Use The Pitch

Even though Rob Lowe’s ending would have been pretty fitting, I’m glad it wasn’t used. For one thing, Owen already dealt with 9/11 and the lung cancer diagnosis that resulted from it. Aside from the character's already-rough past, there's his son T.K. to consider. He already lost one parent, and he was close to a relapse. Who knows what could have happened to the young man had he lost his dad. Plus, even Lowe surmised that it would be better if Owen were to figure out what was next in his life after rebuilding the 126, and I couldn't agree more:

We thought, instead of having him walk off into the sunset, let’s have him walk off to the sunrise in the east. He completed the impetus for the show — he rebuilt the 126 into a family, and he rejuvenated his own family. Mission completed. Now, it’s time for Owen to figure out what his next chapter is.

It’s intriguing to think about the fact that Owen is just in New York, running the fire department -- rather than being six feet under. He’s essentially doing for the entire NYFD what he did for the 126, and I can’t think of a more fitting ending for him. Also, let's be real, after everything he went through, he surely deserved a happy ending along with everyone else.

Regardless, it's still sad that Lone Star has now ended but, at the very least, with open endings, there is always the possibility the characters could pop up on the franchise's flagship show or the potential upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff. For now, though, you can stream all five seasons of LS with a Hulu subscription.