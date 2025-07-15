Jennifer Love Hewitt Opens Up About Filming New 9-1-1 Episodes Without Peter Krause, And I’m In My Feels: ‘He Was Our Hero’

The fall TV season is right around the corner, and 9-1-1 will be returning soon on the 2025 TV schedule. While it’s exciting knowing that the 118 will be back on screens soon, not everyone is returning. Fans are still mourning the loss of Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash following his controversial and heartbreaking death. His loss is not only felt on-screen but off as well, and Jennifer Love Hewitt opened up about filming new episodes without him, which has me in my feels.

Production has started on Season 9 of the first responder drama, which will mark the first season that Krause is not a series regular. Even though it’s still possible that he could come back in flashbacks, dreams, or hallucinations (maybe even come back to life as some fans are hoping), it’s going to be hard knowing that he is no longer on the show full-time. When asked by ET what the 9-1-1 world looks like without Bobby at the premiere of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, Hewitt said what we’re all thinking, and I’m crying just thinking about his death again:

I mean, sad. Sad. It’s not the same. Nothing is the same. But I do think that, you know, when you’re telling a story about first responders, unfortunately, those are the things that happened, and he was the person that mattered to everyone in the cast the most. And so I felt like he, you know, he was our hero. And he always will be.

It’s been nearly three months since 9-1-1 made the ballsy move to kill off Bobby, the first major character death in the show’s eight seasons. It came as a big surprise, and to this day, fans are still upset and probably will always be upset. Even Angela Bassett is still mourning the death of her on-screen beau.

Although Hewitt makes the good point that this is what really does happen in real life for firefighters, she’s also right in that nothing is ever going to be the same. It just shows the kind of impact that Krause and Bobby had on 9-1-1, and I’m dreading Season 9 knowing that he won’t be part of it.

Bobby’s death will certainly be felt for as long as 9-1-1 continues, especially when the 118 eventually chooses a new captain. Hen already announced she’s not taking the job, saying that it didn’t feel right. And while Kenneth Choi previously shared that Chminey’s ready, Aisha Hinds said that he’s not ready for that kind of responsibility, which makes sense considering he went on a bit of a power trip the last time he was interim captain.

Obviously, 9-1-1 is not the first show to have a major death and won’t be the last, but this is definitely different, considering that the reason a lot of people liked the show was because no one on the main cast died. They’d be close to death, but that was it. It will be weird when 9-1-1 comes back for Season 9, and as Jennifer Love Hewitt said, nothing will ever be the same.

