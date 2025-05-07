FBI's High-Stakes Crisis For Maggie Felt Like It Belonged In The CBS Drama's Season Finale, And I Blame Another TV Show For Freaking Me Out

News
By published

Talk about a close call for Maggie!

Missy Peregrym as Maggie in FBI Season 7x20
(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 20 of FBI Season 7, called "Startup" and available streaming next day with a Paramount+ subscription.

CBS is running out of episodes from the FBI franchise in the spring 2025 TV schedule, although the original series will be coming back in the fall while the two spinoffs will not. Still, there are another couple episodes left before the credits roll on Season 7 this spring, so I was surprised by all the finale vibes I was getting from Maggie's storyline in "Startup." Not only did she split from Joel despite the relationship going well just a few weeks ago, but she was caught in an explosion that stopped her heart.

Normally, I know better than to start fretting over the fate of a lead character in an episode that's not a finale or a premiere, but another primetime TV show's latest drastic twist has me on edge... even though it airs on another network. Spoilers for ABC's 9-1-1 Season 8 are ahead.

Missy Peregrym in CBS' FBI Season 7 and Peter Krause in ABC's 9-1-1 Season 8

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS - Disney/Justin Stephens)

If 9-1-1 Could Kill Off Bobby, Who Else Could Die?

Even if you never watched 9-1-1 in its Fox days or since it moved over to ABC, you may have heard the grim news from back in April. The hit drama killed off leading man Bobby Nash, played by Parenthood and Six Feet Under alum Peter Krause. Logically, I know what happens on ABC's 9-1-1 doesn't apply to CBS' FBI, but emotionally... well, I'm on higher alert than usual for main characters. It was a shock that has had the internet abuzz for good reason, as the first responders of 9-1-1 are regularly in ridiculous life-or-death situations that end in miraculous escapes.

I'm talking about a show that delivered an emergency that combined The Poseidon Adventure with cyber-pirates and then a bee-nado – which, yes, was a tornado of bees – less than a year later, with no major characters biting the dust. Peter Krause's character being killed off with weeks left before the Season 8 finale? If you'd asked me this time last month, I would have laughed off the very idea, and one of Krause's co-stars was "sobbing uncontrollably" while filming it.

Obviously 9-1-1 and FBI are very different shows, and I would probably check to make sure I was watching the right channel if Missy Peregrym's show so much as suggested a tornado of bees, but seeing one major network TV show killing off a key character before a finale has me just a little more freaked out than usual that near-deaths could become real deaths. Besides, other shows in the Dick Wolf TV universe have been cutting cast members, with Chicago Fire down two and Law & Order: SVU cutting Juliana Martinez and Octavio Pisano as series regulars before fall premiere season.

Was I overreacting to think that maybe Maggie could really stay dead? Sure, but I think it was a reasonable reaction!

Missy Peregrym as Agent Maggie Bell in CBS' FBI Season 7x18

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Maggie's Near-Death Experience Was A Great Twist

Fortunately, FBI did not pull a 9-1-1 and kill off a lead character with weeks left before the season finale, and OA's CPR was enough to get Maggie breathing again. She was actually in better shape than I expected after the drone explosion seemingly blasted her up against a wall without any head protection, but she was lucky enough to survive without more than bumps and bruises once OA brought her back. If only 9-1-1 fans were so lucky with Bobby!

But it didn't feel like a bait-and-switch to me, because her near-death was paid off at the end of the episode with a pretty sweet scene. OA seemed to be settling Maggie in with the best blankets and over-the-counter painkillers she had before leaving; instead, he arranged for Scola and newcomer Dani Rhodes to drop by with wine, company, and burgers. OA wasn't going to let Maggie be alone after her ordeal, and it was a lovely character moment in a show that is so often about the job.

Based on the promo for the next episode, the focus will shift over to Isobel but Maggie will be healed up and back in action. Take a look:

FBI 7x21 Promo "Devoted" (HD) - YouTube FBI 7x21 Promo
Watch On

"Devoted" will be the penultimate episode of FBI this spring, with the Season 7 finale airing the next week. For now, keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for Maggie and Co.'s latest cases on FBI. It remains to be seen if CBS keeps it in the same time slot for Season 8 in the fall, since the network cut its FBI Tuesdays with the cancellations of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. With the FBI: CIA spinoff in the works, however, FBI won't be the only show left in the franchise.

TOPICS
Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

'It's A Terrible Idea': John Oliver Didn't Hold Back Telling Seth Meyers Why He's Thumbs-Down On The UK Version Of SNL

Rob And Amber Mariano Have Been Married For 20 Years Now, And Say Their Marriage Has Lasted Thanks To Meeting On Survivor: ‘Everything Was Hard’

I'm Barely Aware Of Josh Harnett And Katee Sackhoff's New Action Movie, But Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Might Just Get Me To The Theater
See more latest
Most Popular
Josh Hartnett in Fight or Flight.
I'm Barely Aware Of Josh Harnett And Katee Sackhoff's New Action Movie, But Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Might Just Get Me To The Theater
Denise Gough and Kurt Egyiawan in Andor Season 2
Andor Just Killed Off Another Major Character, And It Led To My Favorite Emotional Moment Of Season 2 So Far
John Oliver looking horrified at the camera
'It's A Terrible Idea': John Oliver Didn't Hold Back Telling Seth Meyers Why He's Thumbs-Down On The UK Version Of SNL
Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza
‘You Kind Of Believe Everything They Tell You’: Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son Gets Real About Wrestling With His Father’s Legacy While Filming Stephen King Movie The Long Walk
Clint Barton pulling back bow to shoot high-tech arrow in Hawkeye miniseries
Jeremy Renner Turning Down Hawkeye Season 2 Over Contract Disputes Seemed Pretty Straightforward, But Rumors Point To A Different Explanation
Side by side of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2: Judgement Day and M3GAN in M3GAN 2.0
M3GAN 2.0 Is Apparently Inspired By Terminator 2, And The Director’s Explanation For That Makes So Much Sense
Michael Urie wearing a sling in Night Court Season 3x17
After Michael Urie Earned A Major Award For Shrinking, He Raved About Working With John Larroquette For Night Court's Big Finale Night: 'He's A Hero'
DC Comics artwork of Clayface, looking massive and destructive through Gotham city, in Batman comics.
Clayface Was My Most Anticipated DCU Movie, But The Latest Update May Have Changed That Completely
From left to right: Amber Mariano and Rob Mariano attend The FanDuel Party at the Kentucky Derby at Old Forester&#039;s Paristown Hall on May 02, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Rob And Amber Mariano Have Been Married For 20 Years Now, And Say Their Marriage Has Lasted Thanks To Meeting On Survivor: ‘Everything Was Hard’
Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) speaks to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Samuel L. Jackson Is Still Celebrating After Star Wars Day, And I’m Just Focused On The Sweet Revenge Of The Sith Shirt He’s Wearing