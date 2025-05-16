9-1-1 And Doctor Odyssey Fans Were Left ‘Thoroughly Upset’ After Season Finales For The Same Reason, And I Feel Their Pain

Spoiler alert! This discusses aspects of both the 9-1-1 Season 8 and Doctor Odyssey Season 1 finales, which aired on May 15. The series can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.

Ryan Murphy’s takeover of ABC’s Thursday nights came to an end (at least temporarily) this week when the season finales of both 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey aired on the 2025 TV schedule. It ended up being a pretty frustrating evening for some fans of both shows, as certain romantic storylines failed to pan out. I totally feel their pain, too, but I can’t help but be amused with some of the reactions and one bizarre parallel between the two episodes.

Fans of 9-1-1 have been waiting for Buck and Eddie’s “friends-to-lovers” trope to reach that final stage for a really long time, while over on Doctor Odyssey, people got really into the love triangle between Max, Avery and Tristan. It seems viewers were expecting — or at least hoping — for something to come of these storylines, but they were ultimately left unsatisfied. One person said on social media:

so no BUDDIE canon and no Bobby alive on 9-1-1 and now no throuple on Doctor Odyssey. What’s the point of anything anymore??? 😭 #911onABC #DoctorOdyssey pic.twitter.com/6AsFuWJxUiMay 16, 2025

As referenced above, 9-1-1’s finale "Seismic Shifts" continued its farewell to Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash, but the story was severely lacking for “Buddie” shippers who hoped Buck might admit his feelings for Eddie. As one fan put it:

Yeah, you can say that again #Buddie #911onABC pic.twitter.com/uCV8bD3TssMay 16, 2025

Eddie (Ryan Guzman) did decide not to move to Texas, which had Buck (Oliver Stark) searching for a new apartment with “character,” but fans will have to wait until Season 9 to see if Ryan Murphy makes “Buddie” canon.

Meanwhile over on Doctor Odyssey’s “The Wave, Part 2,” Avery (Phillipa Soo) found Max (Joshua Jackson) after he was left stranded following an earthquake/tidal wave/aftershock. She admitted that she was also in love with him, and the two decided they could make a relationship work, even though she was leaving for med school. So, we’re just kicking Tristan (Sean Teale) out of the trio? Yeah, your viewers are not OK with this. See?

no buddie no ody3 i am thoroughly upset today xxxx #911onABC #DoctorOdyssey pic.twitter.com/NHYKSVfk1WMay 16, 2025

Many were calling out the creator of both series, Ryan Murphy, directly for how he left his fandoms in shambles Thursday, with one posting:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dear Ryan Murphy on behalf of all 911 and Doctor Odyssey fans we say. #911onABC #DoctorOdyssey pic.twitter.com/71kvruEqQ6May 16, 2025

Besides both shows coming from the creative brain of Ryan Murphy, there was one other silly coincidence that I couldn’t help but notice. We may not have gotten romance between the characters we wanted, but we did get a good manly man fistbump. It happened on 9-1-1:

The buddie fist bump was one of the only good things this episode pic.twitter.com/dol82ZMOWVMay 16, 2025

And it also happened on Doctor Odyssey, as Max checked in with Tristan to apologize for breaking “bro code” in his pursuit of Avery. As one viewer so succinctly put it:

when they should have their tongues down eachothers throat is crazy🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ #DoctorOdyssey pic.twitter.com/Ktx8YvOQ3OMay 16, 2025

OK, honestly did I miss something with the fistbumps? How did we get two practically within an hour of each other between characters who many would prefer to see being way more emotionally available with each other. This feels crazy to me.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including current popular series like 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Luckily for 9-1-1 fans, we already know the first responder drama is returning for a ninth season this fall, so hope remains that Buddie’s shoutout on Pop Culture Jeopardy! wasn’t their high point. Doctor Odyssey fans aren’t so fortunate, as the fate of Joshua Jackson’s medical show remains unknown.