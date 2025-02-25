'It's A Huge Coup.' Ryan Seacrest Has Reportedly Taken An Interest In Carrie Underwood Joining American Idol, And There's A Good Reason Why
It's a 2005 reunion!
When American Idol returns to the 2025 TV schedule, a new and yet familiar face will be amongst the judges. Carrie Underwood will make her debut on the panel on Season 23 — 20 years after standing on that stage as the winner of Season 4. That means it’ll be a reunion of sorts for her and Ryan Seacrest, who’s been the host for all 23 seasons, and there’s a good reason he’s determined to make this a big success for her.
Ryan Seacrest has reportedly taken Carrie Underwood “under his wing,” a source for OK! magazine said, as she prepares for her big full-circle moment on American Idol, and he’s apparently asked her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to do the same. The insider said:
Ryan Seacrest can clearly see how big of a win it was to nail down one of American Idol’s most successful contestants, and the longer she sticks around, the better. Honestly, there aren’t many bigger names they could have chosen, with Kelly Clarkson or Jennifer Hudson (two former coaches of The Voice) being among the few comparable alumni that immediately come to mind.
Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan know how big a deal it is to have a former winner sitting beside them, as they’ve both expressed that one of the biggest contributions Carrie Underwood brings is having first-hand knowledge of what the artists are experiencing. It makes sense that Ryan Seacrest — and all involved in American Idol’s production — would want to keep her around for as many seasons as possible.
Not only does Carrie Underwood have the experience and success that should inspire the contestants, but it sounds like she’s got what it takes to do the job, too. Katy Perry was hoping her replacement wouldn’t mince their words when giving feedback, and Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken agreed that the criticism contestants like himself got in earlier seasons of the show was helpful.
The “Before He Cheats” singer is likely to bring a good mix of old and new, as she has said she wants to be honest but constructive with the contestants.
It’s not just Ryan Seacrest and the current judges who have Carrie Underwood’s back. Former panelists Keith Urban, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell have all had glowing things to say about the incoming judge, with the latter downplaying how difficult the job is. Jackson, meanwhile, who was a judge on Underwood’s season along with Cowell and Paula Abdul, remembers the artist as one of his favorite auditions of all time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’ll be fun to see Carrie Underwood find her own favorite auditions and hopefully help mold singers to the same kind of success that she has found. American Idol Season 23 kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 2, on ABC with a post-Oscars audition special before debuting in its regular timeslot at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 9. Episodes will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription the next day.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Cocaine Was Such A Big Thing When He Entered The League.' How Michael Jordan Allegedly Feels After Son Marcus' DUI Arrest
Emily Osment Was A Child Star Before Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage, And She Knows She Owes A Lot Of Her Success To Chuck Lorre