15 Saturday Morning Cartoons That Still Hold Up

It’s likely that, at some point or another, many of us enjoyed Saturday morning cartoons as kids (and or even as teens and young adults). In decades past, there were plenty of excellent shows that definitely made getting out of bed early worth it, and a select number of those small-screen offerings have truly managed to stand the test of time. Even some dating back to the ‘60s and ‘70s still have their charms and could surely air today.

On that note, we’ve compiled 15 animated weekend TV treats that still hold up. So sit back, relax and breathe in the nostalgia as we take a stroll down memory lane.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera)

Jonny Quest (1964)

At the time of its debut, Jonny Quest was a bit of a change of pace for Hanna-Barbera, which was known for fare like The Flintstones and Top Cat at that point. The sci-fi series provided plenty of action and intrigue through the stories centered around its young, globe-trotting protagonist. WIth memorable characters like Hadji and Race Bannon (which is still an awesome name) and fun stories, this show is a classic. It may have only lasted a single season on ABC, but its enduring popularity through reruns are what earned it two revival series and multiple TV films. This one could still entertain the masses today.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera)

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (1969)

Easily another one of Hanna-Barbera’s most iconic shows, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! practically took the TV world by storm when it premiered on CBS in the late ‘60s. Since then, Scooby and the meddling kids that make up Mystery Inc. have been valiantly (and humorously) solving cases and unmasking bad guys dressed as ghouls. Of course, the three-season show launched a media empire that included various small-screen offshoots and a plethora of theatrical and direct-to-video Doo movies (which you can watch) . The beloved talking dog is still a pop culture staple, and his inaugural series has aged well.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera)

Josie And The Pussycats (1970)

Josie and the Pussycats also featured a group of young people that found themselves in kooky situations, though their adventures were more music-based. This H-B production bopped its way onto CBS in 1970 and was a fun adaptation of the Archie Comics book of the same name. The exploits of Josie, Valerie, Melody and the gang are vibrant, upbeat and endlessly rewatchable. Two seasons would be produced before this program’s cancellation in 1972. However, its legacy would live on, thanks to syndication and reimaginings of the characters on other shows, as well as that 2001 live-action film. Yet the OG show series still stands above them all.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera)

Pac-Man (1982)

Before Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! made their way to TV, there was Pac-Man. This take on Namco’s famous ghost gobbler was the first cartoon to be based on a video game, and it managed to rake in huge ratings for ABC upon its debut. Not only did it maintain many of the franchise’s sensibilities, but it also fleshed out its protagonist, as well as his family and other residents of Pac-Land. The original game is still enjoyed in arcades now, and I have no doubt that kids (and adults) would still eat up this two-season now.

(Image credit: NBC)

Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends (1983)

Remember that time Marvel’s famous Web-Slinger regularly fought alongside two members of the X-Men? I sure do. Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends teamed Peter Parker with Bobby Drake (Iceman) and Angelica Jones (Firestar). This Saturday morning delight was filled with all sorts of comic book goodness, but it was truly the camaraderie between the three heroes that made it so entertaining. While plenty of great Spidey cartoons would air in the years after its three-season run ended, this NBC production is still solid and isn’t collecting cobwebs. That is, aside from the ones its main hero produces.

(Image credit: Ruby-Spears Productions)

Alvin And The Chipmunks (1983)

How can we not acknowledge the staying power of the world’s most famous trio of chipmunks, who first sang their way into the public’s hearts in the ‘50s? 1983’s Alvin and the Chipmunks managed to make a far bigger impression than its predecessor, 1962’s The Alvin Show. This weekend morning offering provided some fun music-infused adventures featuring the lovable band of rodents – as well as Dave, the Chippettes and the flamboyant Miss Miller. This is a piece of timeless work, which not only features humorous stories that are still chuckleworthy, but can also perfectly stand alongside musical kids shows that air these days.

(Image credit: Sunbow Productions)

The Transformers (1984)

I’m sure you’re familiar with the Michael Bay-produced and directed Transformers movies (which we’ve ranked) . But you can’t forget that The Transformers was the first piece of media based on Hasbro’s famous toyline. While it eventually became a weekday staple, this show started as a Saturday morning toon, which entertained viewers with the exploits of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and more. To put it mildly, it’s one of the greatest cartoons ever created – and one of the most influential. Many still enjoy the “Robots in Disguise” in many forms today, and I’m confident that if faced with this series, today’s youngsters would still see that it possesses more than meets the eye.

(Image credit: DIC Enterprises)

The Real Ghostbusters (1986)

It’s weird to think that The Real Ghostbusters is one of those children’s TV shows that are rarely discussed nowadays. That may be due to the fact that as popular as it was with kids of the ‘80s, its legacy is still overshadowed by the live-action films. The Ghostbusters movies have good and bad attributes , but the show is arguably very consistent quality-wise. Aside from the paranormal action and top-notch voice-acting, the producers simply managed to seamlessly build on the lore established in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 blockbuster. In recent years, we’ve seen several spooky, fun and weird animated offerings hit it big, and TRG could fight right in with that pack.

(Image credit: Disney Animation)

DuckTales (1987)

Few TV shows – animated or live-action – can exude a sense of adventure like Disney’s DuckTales. At the time, the series expanded upon some classic characters from the House of Mouse, including Scrooge McDuck, Donald Duck and Huey, Dewey and Louie. It also brought some other memorable heroes and villains into the fold, like Webby Vanderquack, Launchpad McQuack, Flintheart Glomgold and Magica De Spell. This production is the true embodiment of the kind of fun that can emanate from a Saturday morning cartoon. Its format and themes are ageless, which is surely why an impeccable reboot (which saw Don Cheadle briefly voice Donald ) was produced in the 2010s.

(Image credit: Fred Wolf Films)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hit Saturday morning TV in the late ‘80s, and the world hasn’t been the same since. Adapted from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s classic comic books, the show put a lighter spin on the characters that quickly became a smash hit. It’s not hard to understand why, considering how lovable the four kung-fu-fighting, pizza-eating teenage reptiles are. Not to mention the fact that the sci-fi storytelling was sometimes straight-up bonkers in the best possible way. Amid the ‘90s, the only action show that could probably match TMNT was Power Rangers . This animated series is the stuff cartoon dreams are made of, and that’s why the franchise continues to hold up.

(Image credit: CBS)

Garfield And Friends (1988)

Jim Davis’ famous orange cat hates Mondays, and he’s also the reason that so many children of the ‘80s and ‘90s love Saturdays. Garfield and Friends aired during the early hours of that day for six years and amassed a firm following in the process. It not only served as a fun adaptation of the eponymous character, but it employed a sense of nuttiness that was as endearing as it was funny. Watching Garfield, Odie, John Arbuckle and co. today is still fun, and the animation is still as vibrant as ever.

(Image credit: Film Roman)

Bobby’s World (1990)

Another gem that’s not discussed all that often now is Bobby’s World, which was one of the earliest titles to hit the now-defunct Fox Kids programming block. Created by Howie Mandel (yes, THAT Howie Mandel), it followed the adventures of a highly imaginative boy named Bobby Generic. The diminutive character’s creativity would result in some funny and sweet stories, and the writing staff deserve a lot of credit for their work. In hindsight, the show was a precursor to more recent productions like Phineas & Ferb, Craig of the Creek and Bluey. It was reported several years ago that a revival of this Saturday morning favorite was on the way. But honestly, I think the show we have is still very effective.

(Image credit: Fox Kids)

The Tick (1994)

In a superhero cartoon landscape that included the likes of Batman: The Animated Series and Spider-Man, there was The Tick (which actually aired on Fox Kids alongside those two toons). This three-season production saw the eponymous vigilante battling crime alongside his sidekick, Arthur, in The City, resulting in some odd and humorous situations. What made this classic ahead of the curve was its impressive deconstruction of the superhero genre. One could say that this one walked so the likes of Harley Quinn and The Boys could run, which is a testament to how much it holds up.

(Image credit: OLM, Inc)

Pokémon (1997)

Pokémon is definitely not on the list of Saturday morning cartoons that are barely talked about anymore. The TV franchise started in the ‘90s with Ash Ketchum, who sought to be the best Pokémon master in the world, with the help of his friends Misty, Brock and the ever-adorable Pikachu. After the show started being syndicated on Kids’ WB!, it became massively popular in the states, spawning countless spinoffs and a host of movies. Considering the fact that the franchise is still going strong, it’s pretty obvious that this title has staying power. Still, the OG still stands above the rest due to its lovable characters, lighthearted tone and adventurous spirit.

(Image credit: Disney Animation)

Recess (1997)

Disney’s One Saturday Morning produced a plethora of excellent programs, like The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Pepper Ann. Though one could argue that Recess is one of the greatest productions the block ever birthed. It’s honestly hard to top the exploits of T.J. Detweiler and his friends from Third Street Elementary School. This six-season ensemble comedy is a masterpiece, delivering all of the laughs, as well as plenty of heart. Actual recess may look a lot different in schools in this day and age, but this series could still entertain today’s youth due to its nuanced and relatable stories.

When it comes to cartoons that famously aired on weekend mornings, it’s hard to top the ones that we’ve discussed. Each one played an important role in the history of this medium, and I’m hopeful that they will not be completely forgotten as time goes on.