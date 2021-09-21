The Best Scooby Doo Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

My childhood was filled with so many amazing cartoons, from Spongebob Squarepants to Codename: Kids Next Door. But, one staple that I always watched in my house was Scooby-Doo, a classic mystery dating back to the 1960s, something that both me and my parents could enjoy.

From Scooby-Doo, there came tons of animated films, and live-action ones as well, further pushing the series. In honor of one of their most recent animated films - a crossover between Scooby-Doo and Courage, the Cowardly Dog (another favorite cartoon of mine) - I’m going to tell you the best Scooby-Doo movies to watch streaming right now.

Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2 (2002, 2004)

The live-action version of Scooby-Doo follows the Mystery Incorporated gang, who reunite after a two-year disbandment, to investigate a mystery at a popular horror-themed tropical resort, where strange happenings have been occurring.

Look, I’ll be honest - there aren’t that many live-action versions of Scooby-Doo for a reason. It’s hard to really capture the style and mysteries of the series properly through a live-action lens, but I do think that the original live-action Scooby-Doo has its moments where it shines. I love the Scooby-Doo cast, especially Matthew Lillard’s Shaggy, but I also have to give praise to everyone else - Linda Cardellini, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prince Jr., all of them really rocked it. Plus, I actually like the humor. Maybe I have low taste, but come on - Shaggy’s love interest’s name was Mary Jane? Shaggy always gets the munchies? That’s hilarious to me.

The second one isn’t as funny as the first, but I still think the cast was fun and it had plenty of enjoyable moments, and anyone could enjoy it if they’re a fan of Scooby-Doo.

Stream Scooby-Doo on HBO Max.

Stream Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed on HBO Max.

Scooby-Doo And The Cyber Chase (2001)

In this animated film, Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase follows the gang when they visit a friend working at a university where a mysterious virus has broken free from the confines of its video game and wreaked havoc on the campus. But, when they are chasing down the monster, they suddenly become part of the game too.

I love Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase for one simple reason - the very idea of getting beamed into a video game is freaking cool. I mean, we have all these awesome video game movies but no one ever talks about how awesome the idea of being in a game.The gang has to fight through several levels against this virus to somehow come out on top, with interesting levels and different monsters, all capped off with a throwback to their original outfits at the end of the game - it’s so much fun.

Stream Scooby Doo and the Cyber Chase on Boomerang.

Scooby-Doo And The Reluctant Werewolf (1988)

In this animated TV film, Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf follows Shaggy, Scooby, and Scrappy-Doo as Shaggy is turned into a werewolf. It’s up to Scooby, Scrappy, and Shaggy’s girlfriend to win a road-racing contest featuring classic monsters, such as Frankenstein and Dracula.

This is the oldest Scooby-Doo film on this list, and you can definitely tell from watching it. The regular gang that you'd see isn’t here, and there are a lot of elements that most Scooby-Doo movies don’t use that often (like Shaggy having a girlfriend, the inclusion of Scrappy-Doo, etc.). But, Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf has a lot of charm to it, mainly because it’s old and it’s always enjoyable to watch a film that focuses on Shaggy and Scooby.

Stream Scooby Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf on Boomerang through Amazon.

Scoob! (2020)

In this recent, animated feature-length film, Scoob! follows Mystery Incorporated investigating their biggest and most challenging mystery yet, and the true purpose of their own mascot, that connects to a plot to unleash Cerberus, a multi-headed dog.

I actually really enjoyed this new version of the gang. While it doesn’t feature many of the regular voice-actors for other Scooby Doo movies (with Frank Welker being the only one who returned), the Scoob! cast is full of stars, like Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried, and more. I also enjoyed how they really established how the gang met in the beginning, because that is something that doesn’t get talked about in the Scooby Doo universe. It’s certainly worth the watch if you want a simple Scooby Doo animated adventure, even if it diverges from the traditional 2D animated format.

Stream Scoob! on HBO Max.

Scooby-Doo On Zombie Island (1998)

In Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island, the gang, who had separated before from exhaustion of always just discovering crooks under masks, goes to New Orleans together to an island, only to discover that there are actual supernatural monsters - which turn people into zombies.

Many fans of the series often credit this as a new era for Scooby-Doo films, because it’s one of the few that actually include "real" supernatural creatures instead of just someone behind a mask trying to cause trouble. What I really like about Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island is that it’s a lot darker than other Scooby-Doo films, and features plenty of zombie designs alongside a really fun story. Look, I’m the girl who loves The Walking Dead- how could I not love Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island? It’s the perfect spooky fest.

Stream Scooby Doo on Zombie Island on Boomerang.

Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King (2008)

In Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King, Scoob and Shaggy have to go into the underground, ruled by the Goblin King, in order to stop a mortal named The Amazing Krudsky, who wants powers and is threatening their friends, Fred, Daphne, and Velma.

While this film doesn’t feature the gang as a whole that much, I like it for two reasons. One, it’s another Scooby-Doo film that features actual monsters instead of criminals, and two, it takes place during Halloween, my favorite time of year. A lot of Scooby-Doo movies don’t actually take place during the spookiest season, so that added aesthetic to the already-creepy yet fun series that is Scooby-Doo makes this such an enjoyable film to watch. Plus, it features Tim Curry - how can you not like him?

Stream Scooby Doo! and the Goblin King on Boomerang.

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare (2010)

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare follows the gang as they travel to Camp Little Mouse, Fred’s old summer camp, to serve as camp counselors. But, when they arrive and see that the camp is empty except for the head counselor and the Forest Ranger due to a camp legend becoming real, it’s up to them to figure out how to stop it.

I know, this sounds an awful lot like Friday the 13th but without the blood and gore. To be honest, Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare offers that same thrill of a crazy person running around scaring people without it becoming a horror film. The mystery is fun to follow along and see who might be the person causing trouble, and the camp atmosphere makes it even better. Who knows - you might get attacked by the Woodsman next.

Stream Scooby Doo! Camp Scare on Boomerang.

Scooby-Doo! And The Monster Of Mexico (2003)

In Scooby-Doo! and the Monster of Mexico, the gang decides to travel to Mexico when Fred’s pen-pal, Alejo Otero, invites him to visit him and his family there. After he sends the invitation, a big, long-haired monster begins to terrify the man’s town, called “El Chupacabra.” Now, the gang needs to find out who’s behind this mess, and take down the monster.

As a young, Hispanic girl, I loved this film for the setting and the amazing food that I was jealous Shaggy and Scooby got to eat. As an adult, I can appreciate Scooby-Doo! and the Monster of Mexico for it’s twists, mystery, and everything else involved. Plus, I also love that the film ends with El Dia de los Muertos, otherwise known as The Day of the Dead, and all the traditions that it follows.

It may be a kid’s film, but the movie actually teaches a lot about Mexican culture and how beautiful it is, from its urban legends to the celebrations - and the delicious food.

Stream Scooby Doo! and the Monster of Mexico on Boomerang.

Scooby-Doo! And The Legend Of The Vampire (2003)

In Scooby-Doo! and the Legend of the Vampire, the gang have arrived in Australia for a vacation, deciding to attend a music festival at Vampire Rock. Soon, when performers are attacked by a supposed vampire and are kidnapped, it causes many to fear coming to the music festival. Now, the gang must band together to discover who is behind the kidnappings, and if the vampire is real.

Scooby-Doo! and the Legend of the Vampire is not like the other films that came before it. It’s certainly a lot lighter in tone, and even the visuals and the setting seem to follow that trend. But, it’s still an enjoyable mystery with some awesome costumes for the animated characters, and the music is ear-worm worthy.

Stream Scooby Doo! and the Legend of the Vampire on Boomerang.

Scooby-Doo! And The Witch's Ghost (1999)

In this animated film, Scooby-Doo! and the Witch’s Ghost follows the gang as they travel up to Massachusetts to visit the hometown of a famous mystery author. When they arrive, however, they find that the townspeople have been terrorized by the local ghost, a young woman named Sarah Ravencroft who was falsely accused of witchcraft back in the 1600s. Now, it’s up to them to figure out what is happening and how to stop the ghost from terrorizing the folks there.

Hands down, this is my favorite Scooby-Doo film. Not only does it match the aesthetic of Scooby-Doo perfectly, with this small town during the fall, and plenty of spooky moments, but it again features supernatural creatures that are not only creepy, but actually life-threatening in a lot of situations. Plus, Tim Curry again is featured in this one, and he is fantastic. His character is one of the best in this film.

I won’t give away much if you haven’t seen it, but since October is coming up soon, this is definitely the film to watch to get excited for spooky season.

Stream Scooby Doo! and the Witch’s Ghost on Boomerang.

I could spend my time watch the best movies on Netflix or the best movies on Amazon Prime, but honestly, I would rather watch a talking dog and all his buddies solve mysteries more. Now, if only I could find a way to somehow make real-life Scooby Snacks and actually make them edible, I’d be set for life.