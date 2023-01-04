Shannon Sharpe Returned To Undisputed And Lasted 45 Seconds Before Skip Bayless Derailed The Show

The NFL community and its legions of fans watched in horror Monday night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a collision, and had to be resuscitated by emergency medical personnel before being rushed to a nearby hospital. We’ve watched the league skirt around the issue of concussions in the past, but rarely do you see a professional football player go into cardiac arrest on the field, in front of a packed stadium, on Monday Night Football. Fans and media tracking updates on Hamlin’s condition tweeted endless support for his health… but Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless Tweeted wondering how the game might be made up this late in the season. This angered many, including (we assumed), Bayless’ Undisputed co-host and an NFL veteran Shannon Sharpe.

The flames of speculation spread on Tuesday because Shannon Sharpe didn’t appear on Undisputed, leaving hosting duties to Skip Bayless. He addressed the insensitive Tweet without completely apologizing for it, saying that his intent was misconstrued. Well, Sharpe was back on the program today, and was given the floor to address his absence. As you can see, via this Tweet from TheNBACentral , it didn’t go well:

As you can see, right around the time that Shannon Sharpe gets to the point of his statement that he would have liked for Skip Bayless to take the Tweet down, Bayless interrupts with a “time out,” and says that he has no intention of taking the Tweet down because he stands by what he said in the Tweet. Doubling down on the message of the Tweet is not necessary while Sharpe is having his turn to weigh in on the matter. He’s an ex-football player, and his insights into an on-field injury likely would resonate with a number of people watching. And yes, it’s the nature of the show Undisputed for these two hosts to constantly interrupt each other. But this time was too much for Sharpe.

The former NFL player fired back at Skip Bayless: