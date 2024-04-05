8 Shows I Wish Would Get The X-Men '97 Treatment

I love X-Men ‘97 so much that it actually got me to open up my Disney+ app again . (Which is no small feat!)

I already talked about the most shocking moments from the first two episodes of the series , and I can't wait to watch the show week after week. But, it also got me thinking about the OTHER shows from my childhood that I wish would get the X-Men ‘97 treatment. So, here are eight such series. Bub!

The Legend Of Zelda (1989)

When it came to Nintendo cartoons back in the day, The Legend of Zelda, which came on every Friday during The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!, is often seen as one of the highlights of that era (which I think says a lot about the overall quality of Nintendo shows back then, if you ask me).

The show was really silly, and Link had one of the most comical catchphrases ever with “Excussssse me, Princess.” The series had only 13 episodes total, and each one ran for around 15 minutes, so there really doesn’t seem to be much you can actually do with something like that, right?

Wrong! Because X-Men ‘97 has inspired me! In the last episode of The Legend of Zelda, which was titled, “The Moblins are Revolting,” the Moblins, which are Ganon’s minions, absconded with their boss’s staff, and then tried to take over Hyrule. They didn’t succeed, of course, but I’d be interested in seeing a continuation of that.

However, like X-Men ‘97, I’d love it if they kept that same 1989 aesthetic, but modernized it. Maybe they could add in Ganondorf, or weave in the multiple timelines. I know there’s going to be a Zelda movie in the distant future , I think I’d actually prefer this animated approach instead. Hey, it worked for the X-Men.

Gargoyles (1994-1997)

There are a lot of good things about one of Disney’s darkest cartoons, Gargoyles… but also some bad things as well. The good mostly resides in those first two seasons where Goliath and the gang went on adventures together, sometimes around the world. But the third season, which only consisted of 13 episodes and ended in 1997, could really just stay buried, as many fans aren’t very fond of it or the Quarrymen.

Which is why I think it would be cool if Gargoyles came back and took place after the second season, which involved a group called the Hunters. By the end of Season 2, one of the Hunters still wanted revenge, which I think would be a good place to continue. Besides, I feel like I need more Demona in my life. She was always my favorite character.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987-1996)

Okay, so the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles really don’t need an introduction. I’ve already talked about their best movies , and even called their most recent flick, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem the greatest Turtles movie ever . I’ve also talked about all of the various animated movies and cartoons , so if it wasn’t quite obvious already, I love being a turtle…fan!

However, when I ranked the cartoon series, I noted how the one that I grew up with – the one that ran from 1987 through 1996 – isn’t even my favorite version of the characters. This may be because the show ran out of gas probably by around Seasons 5 or 6, and the show went on for 10. That said, I think it would be cool if a new series, which I’d call Turtles ‘96, picked up right from the last episode, “Divide and Conquer” where Lord Dregg was sent through a portal.

The cool thing about the turtles is that the franchise loves to self-reference itself, so even though the ‘80s and ‘90s turtles met the turtles in the 2012 cartoon already , it would be pretty cool if a modern take on the classic cartoon could pull from EVERY version of the turtles, including the ones from Mutant Mayhem. That would be so rad!

VR Troopers (1994-1996)

I don’t care if you loved VR Troopers. It was a Power Rangers clone, pure and simple. Actually, it was three Power Rangers clones–Choujinki Metalder, Jikuu Senshi Spielban, and Space Sheriff Shaider, which were all part of what was referred to as the Metal Hero Series…but, who’s counting?

Anyway, VR Troopers was awesome , and it featured three teens (and Zeb, as Jeb, the talking dog!) using VR technology to ward off Grimlord, the show’s big bad. A huge problem with the series was that because it pulled footage from other Japanese Tokusatsu shows, it ran out of material quite quickly and we only got two seasons.

What I’d love to see is the story pick up from pretty much anywhere, but with a new cast using the same archaic VR technology as seen on the show. It would be such a trip!

Street Sharks (1994-1997)

Remember how I said that VR Troopers was a Power Rangers clone? Well, that’s only half true, since it was more like a sister-series, because they were both under the same Saban/Toei umbrella. Street Sharks, however, was not so much a Ninja Turtles clone as it was a blatant rip-off. And, it was awesome (or rather, “Jawsome.”)

I’m going to be completely honest with you, though. I did not watch Street Sharks to the very end. In fact, I’m actually kind of shocked that it got three seasons. That said, there is probably nothing more ‘90s than a shark on rollerblades, so I would love to see it return with the same overall aesthetic. For those of you who have no idea what I’m talking about, the old episodes are currently streaming on Peacock . You’re welcome.

Biker Mice From Mars (1993-1996/2006)

I’m going to be even more honest with you. I watched Biker Mice From Mars even less than I watched Street Sharks, but what I remember of the show is like a fever dream. The series was about these three anthropomorphic mice who rode around motorcycles and fought crime. I’m dead serious. The thing is, I could accept all of that.

What I couldn’t accept was some of the plots. One episode had the mice time traveling to medieval England, and another had these bizarre motorcycle centaur creatures that predated those super weird Progressive commercials .

It was just the strangest show, and I’d love to see it brought back again (it actually returned for one season in 2006), but still maintaining that ‘90s-as-hell look and feel. I think it deserves to ride again…again.

The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991)

Okay, so unlike Biker Mice From Mars or Street Sharks, which I only caught episodes of here and there, I want to say that I watched all seven seasons of The Real Ghostbusters (which later became Slimer! and the Real Ghostbusters). In the final episode, “20,000 Leagues Under the Street,” I remember Peter being taken underground by these giant bugs, only for the Ghostbusters to come to the rescue.

I’d love it if the cartoon followed from there! The show ended in 1991, so that would be a phenomenal place to set a new series. Sure, I’m happy that the Ghostbusters are back in movies like Frozen Empire (even though there are some nagging issues with it) . But, I didn’t know how badly I needed the X-Men again until X-Men ‘97, so I bet I’d feel the same way about the Ghostbusters if they came back in animated form.

The Maxx (1995)

Last but not least, I want to talk about one of my all-time favorite cartoons from the ‘90s, The Maxx, which was based off of the comic book of the same name . The story of a homeless man who may or may not have been a rabbit underneath that costume, The Maxx was as surreal as you could get. It played on MTV Oddities, and lasted for only 13 episodes in 1995.

That’s just no bueno, because the series only covered the first 11 issues of the comic, and there were 35 issues total. (As well as a side-story called “Friends of Maxx,” which doesn’t even feature The Maxx in it!) Anyway, I know this would never get made, but it’s my list, and I want to include it here. Finish the story!

How many of these would YOU want to see get the X-Men ‘97 treatment?