Simon Cowell Is A Fan Of America's Got Talent's Big Golden Buzzer Change For Season 19, And I Bet Viewers Will Feel The Same

I think many of us can agree that some of the best moments in America’s Got Talent come when the Golden Buzzer is hit. Seeing the judges so excited about an act, and then witnessing the contestants' reactions as they get this massive reward is always heartwarming and exciting. Now, when Season 19 of AGT premieres on the 2024 TV schedule , we’ll be getting even more of these moments. Not only is Simon Cowell excited about this upcoming change to the beloved piece of the show, but I think fans will love it too.

For a long time now, each judge on America’s Got Talent (as well as host Terry Crews) has gotten to award one Golden Buzzer to an act that really impresses them during auditions. From there, that act gets to go straight to the live shows, making them a clear candidate for the win. Now, according to Simon Cowell, each judge will get to give out two Golden Buzzers, and Crews will keep his one. This means there will be twice the amount of celebration, and the longtime judge and executive producer is thrilled about it as he told People :

In the first two days we’ve used more Golden Buzzers than we’ve ever used - that’s got to be a good sign!

This comment came a week into filming the auditions for Season 19, and it’s obvious that Simon is really digging this update to the AGT format.

I have to say, I love it too! I also think viewers of the show will as well.

The Golden Buzzer moments are honestly the main highlight. I have the most fun watching the America’s Got Talent auditions, and seeing one of the judges hit that big gold button is always such a triumphant and occasionally tear-jerking moment.

Winning a Golden Buzzer makes a contestant a contender to win – as we’ve seen them win many times in the past – and they typically have a lot of fan love coming their way too. For example, out of the six top-viewed videos on America’s Got Talent’s YouTube page , three of them are Golden Buzzer clips with well over 50 million views.

Last year the Season 18 Golden Buzzer winners also brought it, as moments like Murmuration’s blindfolded audition and Mzansi Youth Choir’s emotional performance still live rent-free in my mind. Also, during AGT: Fantasy League, we couldn't stop watching Sainted Trap Choir’s performance of “Purple Rain.”

From signers to ventriloquists to dancers to comedians and so much more, the Golden Buzzer gives the judges an opportunity to recognize acts that rise above all the others. And it gives these contestants a moment they are so deserving of and will likely never forget.

So, with all that said, I’m thrilled that there will be nine Golden Buzzers in play during this year’s auditions instead of five. It means there will be more celebration, more heartwarming moments and so so much more gold confetti!