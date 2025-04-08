SNL’s Been Dealing With Obscenities And Morgan Wallen, But I’m Loving The Heartwarming Story That Came Out Of This Week’s Episode

The last couple of Saturday Night Live episodes to air amid the 2025 TV schedule garnered quite a bit of attention, to say the least. Amid the March 29th broadcast, musical guest Morgan Wallen hastily exited the stage at the end of the show. Then the April 5 show saw audience members yell an obscenity in unison during a Weekend Update bit. It goes without saying that those were some wild moments and, as those continue to be discussed, there’s another sweet development from the latest episode that you should know about.

What Happened Between Elton John And Madonna?

During this past Saturday’s telecast, Elton John and Brandi Carlile served as musical guests, and they weren’t the only musical titans that were present in Studio 8H. Madonna was also revealed to be in the audience during host Jack Black’s opening monologue. The songstress eventually took to Instagram this week to reflect on her SNL experience, and it seems she enjoyed herself. What she truly relished, though,was that she “buried the hatchet” with John. After reflecting on her admiration for him as a youth, she described their conflicts:

Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him . When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me’ and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.

Elton John had previously taken shots at the “Material Girl” singer on a number of occasions over the years. However, based on the sentiments here, it seems the two have finally let bygones be bygones. Madonna also mentioned that John told her he’d written a song for her and “wanted to collaborate.” She also posted a photo of the two of them, which John also shared to his IG story and captioned, “A healing moment.” Check out the picture down below:

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) A photo posted by on

The notion of wild and infamous moments happening at SNL isn’t far-fetched, given the show’s history. However, it’s easy to forget that the series can also play host to some truly beautiful happenings as well. All in all, it’s lovely to see that the show (unintentionally) created an opportunity for the two aforementioned singers to make amends.

More on SNL (Image credit: Will Heath/NBC - Will Heath/NBC) 'I Don't Know If He Understood The Assignment': Kenan Thompson Shares His Take On Morgan Wallen Walking Off The Stage At SNL, And The Plot Thickens

As sweet as this Madonna/Elton John moment is, it’s still hard to forget the wilder moments that have unfolded at SNL as of late. Morgan Wallen walked off stage after hugging guest host Mikey Madison and didn’t engage in the weekly cast goodbyes. Fans on social media viewed that a diss, especially after the country singer later took to his IG story to post a photo of his private jet, which was captioned, “Get me to God’s country.” Wallen’s team later responded, saying that he didn’t mean to offend but that he’d been using that exit all week and also didn’t consider he’d be on camera. In the aftermath, Wallen has been selling merchandise inspired by his viral comment as well.

The obscenity debacle occurred this past Saturday when cast member Ego Nwodim performed a bit amid Weekend Update, in which she tried to make an appeal to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. During the set, she joked about filibusters, saying that in her life, she’s had her “fill of busters.” She then turned her mic to the audience to say that’s “because these men ain’t…,” before the audience replied “shit.” Nwodim as well as Colin Jost and Michael Che appeared genuinely shocked.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

All things Saturday Night Live are available to access using Peacock. The service Costs as little as $7.99 per month, and you can also pay a bit more to get Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams. That tier also provides with the option to download titles that you can watch offline later.

Earlier this week, fellow series alum Bowen Yang provided clarity on the matter, saying that Ego Nwodim didn’t mean to make the crowd curse. Yang was of the belief that her line was written to play to a silent crowd. That’s definitely a broadcasting faux pas but, per the FCC’s rule on obscene content being allowed after 10 p.m., SNL may dodge a hefty fine.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personally, I’m not sure fans will ever forget the Weekend Update brouhaha or the Morgan Wallen debacle. Given the sweetness of Madonna and Elton John’s meeting, though, let’s also hope that remains a lovely aspect of the show’s lore as well. Check out the late-night institution this week, as SNL’s upcoming host will be Jon Hamm, with musical guest Lizzo. It airs on the titular night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streamable with a Peacock subscription as well.