Morgan Wallen Finally Explained His Viral SNL Walk-Off, But Ended Up Making One More Cheeky Comment
Well at least he was honest.
There have been a lot of memorable moments on Saturday Night Live Season 50, many of them planned… and a few that were unplanned. Just a month ago on the 2025 TV schedule, audiences members screamed an obscenity during a Weekend Update segment, and that followed a week after Morgan Wallen abruptly walking off stage during the closing credits. Well, Wallen has finally explained his reasoning for the early onscreen exit, and he threw in another cheeky comment in the process.
The country music star opened up about this topic while he was speaking with Caleb Pressley on Sundae Conversation. This happened when Pressley asked Wallen if he could fix a TV if “it was on SNL” after learning the musician was handy around the house, and Wallen smiled and answered that he could “change it for sure.” Pressley followed up by asking if SNL made Wallen “mad,” prompting this response:
Seems simple enough, right? Well then Caleb Pressley brought up how shortly after he left the SNL stage, Morgan Wallen posted on his Instagram Stories where he wrote “Get me to God’s country” to accompany a picture of what looked like the inside of a private jet on a runway. Wallen simply smiled again and said, “Yeah” to this. It definitely came off as cheeky and was perhaps even giving off shade vibes.
