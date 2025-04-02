Morgan Wallen’s SNL Walk-Off Is Now So Viral He’s Selling Merch, And The Whole Thing Feels Like A Bit From The Late Night Comedy Series

It seems people are still discussing Morgan Wallen's actionon Saturday Night Live this past weekend. At the end of the show, Wallen swiftly left the stage at Studio 8H right before the credits began to roll and the cast and crew began to embrace. On top of that, themusical guest later took to his Instagram story to share a post that read “Get me to God’s country”. Wallen’s team has since tried to clear the air but, at the same time, it appears they’re now capitalizing on the buzz by selling merchandise, and this feels like trolling.

Those who’ve been to Morgan Wallen’s official online shop lately may have noticed some fresh merch. In the aftermath of his viral walk-off moment, a few new hats and a shirt are now available to purchase. You’re probably wondering how these items connect to the SNL brouhaha. Well, both the lids and the shirt feature the phrase “Get me to God’s country”. Anyone wanting to purchase these items should know that they’ll cost you $45 each.

Honestly, as a whole, I definitely didn’t have the actual walk-off situation on my 2025 bingo card. Yet this merch-related development is a wilder twist than I could’ve imagined. I suppose when a prime marketing opportunity comes your way, you can’t ignore it. Now, I’m just curious as to how many people might actually fork over the cash for these new apparel offerings. Seriously, the whole situation feels like it could be a bit conceived by Saturday Night Live writers.

Morgan Wallen’s most recent appearance on SNL occurred on March 29, at which point Mikey Madison served as host. When Madison signed off, Wallen (who also performed on the show in 2020) quickly hugged her and then left the studio, with people at home and in the audience left to watch him. Amid fans’ assumptions that the move was meant as a diss, sources from Wallen’s team said the performer meant no disrespect. They explained that he left out that way, because he’d only entered and exited that way throughout the week. Wallen’s people also claimed the star didn’t consider that he’d be on camera when leaving.

Other than fans, a few Saturday Night Live employees have weighed in on what went down with the Tennessee-born musician. Veteran writer Josh Patten joked about the incident by posting a photo to his IG story. The pic showed a Krispy Kreme Donuts truck and, as you can probably guess, the caption read, “get me to God’s country”. Kenan Thompson also weighed in, admitting just how strange the situation was. With that, Thompson questioned whether the singer “understood the assignment.”

There have been even more wrinkles in this somewhat strange saga, as it’s also been alleged that the “Thought You Should Know” also said no to a sketch. Apparently, the producers wanted him to take part in the pre-taped “Big Dumb Line” segment. Since he allegedly opted not to be a part of it, though, they apparently had to replace him with Joe Jonas.

Saturday Night Live has seen more than a few weird sagas over the years, but I’d say that this one takes the proverbial cake. After all this, I’m honestly not sure if Morgan Wallen will ever return to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to perform on the show. Nevertheless, it seems the conflict that resulted from his latest appearance has left him with a business opportunity, at the very least. As for the folks at SNL, they could still lampoon these new hats and shirt by actually crafting a sketch.