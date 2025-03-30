Morgan Wallen's Team Shares Reason For His Abrupt Saturday Night Live Exit, But It Doesn't Exactly Refute The Rumors

Country singer Morgan Wallen served as SNL Season 50’s latest musical guest, and he put in two strong performances during his latest gig at Studio 8H. However, the performer stoked up controversy during the very last bit of the show. As the credits began to roll, Wallen quickly left the stage, right as the cast and crew began to embrace amid the goodnights. Social media was set ablaze, with commenters offering their takes on just why the musician peaced out so swiftly. Now, Wallen’s team is sharing a reason for his actions.

During his most recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, the Tennessee native performed “I’m The Problem” and “Just In Case” from his upcoming album. Ultimately, both of those showcases went off without a hitch and seemed to be well received. At the end of the show, as seen on X, the singer hugged the host of the night, Mikey Madison and then exited the stage. Sometime later, he took to his Instagram story to share a photo of his private jet and captioned the pic with “Get me to God’s country”.

With that, a portion of fans believed that between the walk-off and the post, Morgan Wallen was shading SNL’s cast and crew and didn’t have a good experience with them. Sources from his camp told Variety, however, that Wallen meant no ill will towards those at the show via his exit or post. They say the Voice alum’s exit was simply a faux pas, as he’d apparently entered and exited the studio that way over the past week. It’s said that Wallen's main reason for walking off is that he didn't consider that he'd be on camera.

This does seem to address the “Chasin’ You” performer’s rationale as it pertains to that quick exit. However, in a way, his actions could still be seen as a slight regardless of his intentions. Yes, it seems as though he wasn’t trying to outright denounce the creatives of Saturday Night Live in any way. But, given he didn’t give consideration to his actions being on camera, that in and of itself could still be seen as a slight and cause people to shake their heads.

Morgan Wallen’s history with SNL features a number of twists and turns. During the COVID pandemic in 2020, he was booked for the show, but Wallen’s participation was revoked after he was spotted breaking protocols. The singer eventually apologized and, just months later, SNL brought him back. During that visit, Wallen also participated in a sketch that referenced that health-related situation.

