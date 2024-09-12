Star Trek Fans Are Petitioning To Get Another Popular Character Their Own Hometown Statue, And There Are 3 Reasons Why I'm On Board With This

Star Trek has given fans myriad wonderful characters over the years — we've even ranked them — to the point where fans have crafted permanent real-life tributes to the spacefarers and the values they uphold as members of Starfleet. Considering that's the case, I suppose it was only a matter of time before someone had the idea to honor a cast member of Deep Space Nine, and it's someone known for being the "Most important person in Starfleet."

That's right, efforts are being made to get Colm Meaney's Miles O'Brien his own statue, and I'm 100% on board with this. For those who haven't seen the Change.org petition, the goal is to erect a statue of Miles O'Brien in the character's hometown of Killarney, which is, of course, in Ireland.

As someone currently streaming Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with my Paramount+ subscription, I'm all in on the idea and have a few additional reasons why it'd be grand to see this happen.

A Miles O'Brien Statue Is A Dual Homage To Colm Meaney, And Star Trek: Lower Decks

I should note that while a statue of Miles O'Brien is a great idea, it's not wholly unique as a tribute. Star Trek: Lower Decks first showcased a statue of O'Brien in the Season 1 episode "Temporal Edict." The chief engineer received the honor of being the "Most important person in Starfleet," which series creator Mike McMahan later told StarTrek.com was because he represented the ideal "Lower Decker." He was a crewman who worked his way up the Starfleet ladder all the way to a prestigious teaching position at Starfleet Academy, raising a family in the process.

He's the heart of what makes a good Starfleet Officer, and in all honesty, a damn good person as well. As we prepare for the final season of Lower Decks after it joined the list of shows canceled or ending in 2024, why not erect this statue in honor of the series that shined on the everyman of Starfleet who strives to their absolute best? We're reportedly already getting a solid conclusion to the series, but this statue would be some real icing on the cake to honor it.

I Absolutely Love The Janeway Statue In Indiana

As both a Star Trek fan and Indiana resident, I couldn't be prouder that there's an actual statue dedicated to Kathryn Janeway in the character's hometown of Bloomington. Whenever I see an online mutual visit to the memorial, my heart beams with pride. It feels silly to say, especially since I've often questioned why Philadelphia has a Rocky statue when there are legitimate boxing legends worthy of celebrating.

What I've ultimately come to realize via Janeway is that it's about the character and what she represents. It also ended up being an attraction of sorts that actress Kate Mulgrew visited, despite concerns from locals she'd create some sort of temporal anomaly in doing so. Wouldn't it be great to see Colm Meaney visit Miles O'Brien's statue, and share some of his thoughts on the character? I certainly think so, especially considering how much he recently advocated that Trekkies are not nuts as some would believe.

Irish Star Trek Fans Deserve A Cool Way To Celebrate The Franchise

Star Trek is a U.S.A. IP that films most of its work in Canada these days, but it's a franchise that is celebrated worldwide. While the show does its best to represent all cultures and humanist values, it's fair to say fans outside of North America don't get quite as much fun seeing the cast at conventions or attending events hosted by Paramount+.

Irish fans need something cool to embrace, and if I'm being honest, the franchise kind of owes them. For all the WTF moments in Star Trek: Voyager, I think the borderline offensive representation of the country via the holodeck city of Fair Haven. We need more of Miles O'Brien when it comes to the Irish in Star Trek, and maybe for a Deep Space Nine follow-up series to be revealed in the next year or so after Alex Kurtzman hinted at something long ago. I won't get greedy, and I'm fine with just seeing this statue erected for now!

I highly encourage supporters to sign the petition, and also watch Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with Paramount+. They can even check out some of his earlier appearances in The Next Generation, which also has a few characters worthy of statues.