Star Trek's Wil Wheaton Shares The Emotional Reason Why The Next Generation's Lifetime Achievement Saturn Award Means So Much To Him
Wil Wheaton was especially touched by Star Trek: The Next Generation's recent lifetime achievement award.
Star Trek: The Next Generation is, like the series that preceded it, widely seen as one of the best pieces of science fiction television ever made. It remains popular today, with shows like Paramount+’s Picard bringing back characters from the series to the delight of fans. At the recent Saturn Awards, The Next Generation was given a Lifetime Achievement Award, and it seems nobody was happier than Wil Wheaton.
Much of the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation was on hand to receive the show’s award. Among them was Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher, first as a main cast member for four seasons, and then returned as an occasional guest star throughout its remaining run. Wheaton took to Facebook to talk about the award and celebrating it, while also saying that he didn’t need the award to know he’d been part of a special show. Wheaton said…
However, for him, the thing that made the Saturn Award special was that when it was presented to “the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation,” that meant him. Being included in a group that he loves, but he hasn’t always been considered part of, meant the world to the actor. Wheaton continued…
Without going into specifics here, Wil Wheaton references times he had been deliberately excluded from the cast of the show he was part of for years. Wheaton has stated previously that during his time on the show, Star Trek: The Next Generation producer Rick Berman would intentionally leave him out of the cast, making him feel unworthy.
This is, of course, crazy. Wil Wheaton is as much a part of Star Trek as any actor whose name is in the credits. He was on The Next Generation for longer than Star Trek: The Original Series lasted, so his tenure should not be questioned. He should be considered part of this cast, and it is nice that the Saturn Awards rightly included him.
Wheaton has continued to embrace his Star Trek origins and family. He appeared in a cameo in Star Trek Picard, giving fans a look at where Westley has been, as well as appearing in animated form on Star Trek: Lower Decks. He also hosts the Star Trek after-show The Ready Room for Paramount+ subscribers.
