This Supercut Of It's Always Sunny's Kaitlin Olson Literally Putting Her Body On The Line For Comedy Always Makes Me Appreciate Her So Much
Even the Three Stooges would readily applaud.
Thankfully for TV fans who can’t get enough of seeing society at its fictional worst, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Season 17 return is imminent, and it’ll arrive a little later in the 2025 TV schedule. It was easier to deal with waiting for its return when its brilliant co-star Kaitlin Olson was elsewhere on the small screen for ABC’s delightful crime dramedy High Potential, but we’re also waiting on the already renewed next season of that show.
The television gods provide to those who are patient, though, or at least those who complain the least about waiting around with nothing to laugh at. FX’s Instagram shared one of It’s Always Sunny’s all-time best sequences, which is itself a supercut showcasing some of Olson’s best physical comedy moments from the first dozen seasons. And it truly is a testament to how goddamned funny and talented the Hacks co-star is, even when it doesn’t involve any dialogue.
Relive the scene below from Season 13’s format-upending highlight “The Gang Does a Clip Show.”
A post shared by FX Networks (@fxnetworks)
A photo posted by on
So many glorious moments on display here. It starts off with one of Olson’s most selfless shots, as taken from Season 4’s “Who Pooped the Bed?” in which Dee stumbles and flies head-first into a car door, with her noggin leaving a huge dent in the vehicle. Then there’s Season 10’s “The Gang Spies Like U.S.,” where Dee (or at least Olson’s stunt double) takes a huge tumble off of a ladder inside the Chinese fish factory.
And it’s not like it gets any less funny from there. We have Dee leaping out of a well while in flames (from Season 3’s “Frank Sets Sweet Dee on Fire”), Mac elbow-mashing Dee’s nose on the basketball court (from Season 2’s “The Gang Gives Back”), and a malnourished Dee passing out in front of Keegan-Michael Key’s Steve Harvey lookalike in Season 10’s “The Gang Goes On Family Fight.”
Check Out More Fun Stories About It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
- The Funniest Thing About Each Of Always Sunny’s Biggest Side Characters
- 32 Times The Gang Ruined Someone's Life In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
- It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Every Season (So Far), Ranked
With so many excellent moments to pick from, it’s a wonder that the whole “Clip Show” episode wasn’t just a tribute to how excellent Kaitlin Olson is. Sure, someone who’s been in the business for decades longer, such as Danny DeVito, might deserve his own clip show episode first, but that’s semantics. We just wanna see Dee gag seven or eight times before throwing up all over herself and then slipping and falling down in her own sick. Give the people what they want!
Fans will get to see more of Kaitlin Olson's verbally funny performances when Hacks Season 4 arrives on Max on Thursday, April 10, but she'll be back in Sweet Dee mode at some point closer to the Fall TV premieres, where fans will finally get to see the second part of the comedy's crossover event with ABC's Abbott Elementary.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Carrie Coon Explained Why Laurie, Jaclyn And Kate's Story Is The White Lotus' Most Relatable Season 3 Plot, And I'm Kinda Sad By How Much I Agree
An SNL Writer Joked About The Morgan Wallen Incident, But After A Follow-Up, I'm Even More Confused About What Really Happened