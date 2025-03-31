This Supercut Of It's Always Sunny's Kaitlin Olson Literally Putting Her Body On The Line For Comedy Always Makes Me Appreciate Her So Much

Thankfully for TV fans who can’t get enough of seeing society at its fictional worst, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Season 17 return is imminent, and it’ll arrive a little later in the 2025 TV schedule. It was easier to deal with waiting for its return when its brilliant co-star Kaitlin Olson was elsewhere on the small screen for ABC’s delightful crime dramedy High Potential, but we’re also waiting on the already renewed next season of that show.

The television gods provide to those who are patient, though, or at least those who complain the least about waiting around with nothing to laugh at. FX’s Instagram shared one of It’s Always Sunny’s all-time best sequences, which is itself a supercut showcasing some of Olson’s best physical comedy moments from the first dozen seasons. And it truly is a testament to how goddamned funny and talented the Hacks co-star is, even when it doesn’t involve any dialogue.

Relive the scene below from Season 13’s format-upending highlight “The Gang Does a Clip Show.”

So many glorious moments on display here. It starts off with one of Olson’s most selfless shots, as taken from Season 4’s “Who Pooped the Bed?” in which Dee stumbles and flies head-first into a car door, with her noggin leaving a huge dent in the vehicle. Then there’s Season 10’s “The Gang Spies Like U.S.,” where Dee (or at least Olson’s stunt double) takes a huge tumble off of a ladder inside the Chinese fish factory.

And it’s not like it gets any less funny from there. We have Dee leaping out of a well while in flames (from Season 3’s “Frank Sets Sweet Dee on Fire”), Mac elbow-mashing Dee’s nose on the basketball court (from Season 2’s “The Gang Gives Back”), and a malnourished Dee passing out in front of Keegan-Michael Key’s Steve Harvey lookalike in Season 10’s “The Gang Goes On Family Fight.”

With so many excellent moments to pick from, it’s a wonder that the whole “Clip Show” episode wasn’t just a tribute to how excellent Kaitlin Olson is. Sure, someone who’s been in the business for decades longer, such as Danny DeVito, might deserve his own clip show episode first, but that’s semantics. We just wanna see Dee gag seven or eight times before throwing up all over herself and then slipping and falling down in her own sick. Give the people what they want!

Fans will get to see more of Kaitlin Olson's verbally funny performances when Hacks Season 4 arrives on Max on Thursday, April 10, but she'll be back in Sweet Dee mode at some point closer to the Fall TV premieres, where fans will finally get to see the second part of the comedy's crossover event with ABC's Abbott Elementary.