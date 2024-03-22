One Of Survivor’s Biggest Villains Has So Many Thoughts About Bhanu

The Survivor fanbase is among the more passionate on television. That intensity has allowed the show to produce 46 seasons since its premiere back in 2000, but it can also make appearing on the beloved reality competition a frustrating experience for some of the players. Few castaways know that better than Abi-Maria Gomes. Widely considered one of Survivor’s most divisive players, she appeared on two seasons of the show and got an earful from a portion of the fanbase that didn’t enjoy how much drama she caused. Almost a decade after her last appearance, she still watches the show as a fan, and after seeing how people are responding to Bhanu Gopal, she’s decided to speak up.

We’re about to get into some spoilers for Survivor Season 46. So, if you’re not caught up on the show yet, bail out of this article and go do that ASAP.

Bhanu, of course, was eliminated in the last episode, just one week after a shock medical evacuation potentially saved him from an earlier elimination. During this week’s episode, he did everything from scream at God to get down on his knees and beg to remain in the game. Fans were already bitterly divided on whether Bhanu is a kind-hearted eccentric or an annoying complainer, but after his more recent actions, social media lit up with arguments about his character and role on the show. The more negative among them inspired Abi-Maria Gomes to hit up her socials. Here’s what she had to say…

Guys, I know he was cringe, but listen - I also had so many cringe moments on the show, my backbone was strong though, all in all it gave me a deep understanding of looking inward and growing. Let’s give Bhanu grace. Kenzy was correct, maybe he should have gone camping. But please let’s not take this experience away from him. He comes from a very complex past that most of you would never understand. I hope he is vibing at Ponderosa and I truly hope he gets that Sia dough.

Survivor fans can and should talk about their feelings on the show on social media, but sometimes people forget that those playing the game are real human beings. There are certain lines that should not be crossed, and there’s a base level of respect every player is due for having the guts to get on national television and put themselves out there. Bhanu certainly did that. He was true to himself and his nature throughout the game, and while he didn’t win every heart, judging by how people responded, he may have reached a million, which was his stated goal.

(Image credit: CBS/ Survivor)

As for Abi-Maria, I’d love to see this older and wiser version of her play Survivor. She was a big stand-out during her two prior seasons, and I always enjoy seeing players come back who are at a very different place in their lives. I’m not saying I’d put money on her winning, but if she’s matured some, we might see her finally fulfill her obvious destiny of being a marginally competitive finalist that gets between zero and two votes.

Survivor 46 is currently airing in The United States on Wednesdays on CBS. You can also watch Survivor 46 via other methods if you don't have traditional TV or are out of the US. Regardless of how you feel about Bhanu, it's been a fun season so far with vibrant personalities and lots of weird drama involving random things like who Jeff hands the idol to.