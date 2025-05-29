Even Big Brother Legends Are Mad About The Survivor 50 Cast

Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and has inspired countless shows that have followed. Fans just finished Season 48 (which is streaming with Paramount+ subscription), and are already looking forward to the upcoming 50th season, which will feature returning players. Although even Big Brother legends sounding off about who CBS got together for Season 50.

Fans had issues with Survivor 50's cast as soon as it was announced (even though it includes two mystery players from Season 49). Some thought that the legacy returnees were a bit too obvious, while others complained that recent stars like Carolyn Wiger weren't included. Now Big Brother icons like Janelle Pierzina (who was famously in the cast of The Traitors Season 2) have taken to Twitter to criticize the cast. As she posted:

Whoever cast Survivor 50 doesn’t understand what the fans really want. I am a huge fan but don’t watch the newer seasons. How could they fumble Jerri, Amanda and Carolyn? They are literally ratings gold. I saw a list floating around and I hope it’s not real.

Just like in Big Brother and The Traitors, Janelle certainly didn't mince words. After seeing the rumored cast of Survivor 50, she was bummed to see the official list that was published by the network. Namely because of so many big, fan favorite characters, are not going to be included in the fun. Besides, we've already seen folks like Coach and Colby play a number of times.

The New Era of Survivor has been made up completely of new player seasons, which is why the community is so fired up about Season 50 having fan favorite contestants. Gameplay in returning player seasons is usually more sophisticated, even if the Survivor prize money doesn't change. But that passionate fanbase isn't necessarily thrilled with who was chosen by production.

Another Big Brother icon who sounded off on Twitter was Dr. Will Kirby. He listed a number of names he wishes made the list for Season 50, which reads:

No Gervase? No Sean Rector? No Jerri? No Fairplay? No Rob Cesternino? No Boston Rob? NO THANKS! RIP @survivorcbs

While I didn't need to see Boston Rob on Survivor 50 (seriously, he's already competed 5 times), the other names on this list are solid. Fans have wanted to see Cesternino return for many years now, to no avail. And who doesn't want to see OG villainess Jerri Manthey back our screens?

The rumored casts had some names that I would have loved to see return for the 50th Season of Survivor. Chief among them is three-time competitor Amanda Kimmel as well as Micronesia's Natalie Bolton. Luckily there is some representation for the infamous Black Widow Brigade, as Cirie Fields is once again competing.

Before we get treated to a returning players season, Survivor 49 will proceed it, presumably in the fall as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. We'll just have to wait for news abotu the next two seasons of the hit show.