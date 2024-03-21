Survivor Fans Are Obsessed With The Immunity Idol Battle Between Venus And Soda, And We Just Got Another Update

Minor spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor.

CBS' Survivor is arguably one of the best reality shows of all time, and remains wildly popular decades into its run. While some folks are still figuring out how to watch Survivor 46, those of us who have been keeping up every week are deep into the drama of the season. Survivor fans are obsessed with the Immunity Idol battle that's been happening between Venus and Soda on Nami, and we just got another update. Let's break it all down.

Season 46 of Survivor (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription) has included episode after episode where Yanu loses and goes to tribal council. So the drama on the other tribes has been more subtle, but fans loved watching the Nami tribe fight over the Immunity Idol, with Soda grabbing it from Venus' hands a few times so far. This saga continues in the most recent episode, with the clip quickly making its way to Twitter. Check out a compilation of this back and forth below:

We've come full circle #Survivor #Survivor46 pic.twitter.com/rWFTyeP6O2March 21, 2024 See more

I mean, how funny is that? While this Immunity Idol rivalry hasn't been addressed in any scenes this season, it's something that fans have definitely clung to. Because while we wait to see if Nami will ever go to Tribal Council, these types of interactions show the tension that's bubbling on that winning tribe.

While Banu's meltdowns have taken up a ton of screen time in the first few episodes of Survivor, his long-awaited elimination should presumably open the door for the other tribes to take center stage. And I'm eager to see how Venus and Soda's rivalry pans out.

The Nami Idol saga is just one example of storylines that Survivor fans have clung to at this early stage in the season. Memes on Thursdays after new episodes are always delightful, like when two Survivor lookalikes met earlier this season. And since we're only four episodes in, there's no telling what type of twists and turns are coming later on this season.

While Jeff Probst claimed villains are no longer welcome on Survivor, that hasn't stopped drama from popping up during Season 46 so far. We've watched as Bhanu made mistake after mistake, while crying out to God about his misfortune on the game. Tension is also rising on the Nami stribe, and I'm eager to see where the chips lie if/when they finally go to Tribal Council.

With the Yanu tribe down to just three members, it seems like a tribe swap might be happening. But it wasn't teased in the trailer for next week's episode, so perhaps it's not happening just yet. Only time will tell, but the gameplay is definitely heating up... as are the memes.

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS, and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+. For now, check out the TV premiere list.