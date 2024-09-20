How To Watch Survivor Season 47 Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Survivor Season 47

Watch Survivor Season 47: Preview

As sure as night follows day, a new series of the ever popular reality gameshow Survivor is back for a scarcely believable 47th run. Jeff Probst will once again be on hosting duties, with the idyllic Mamanuca Islands in Fiji the backdrop for a series of challenges that the 18 participants will need to outwit, outplay and outlast.

The castaway that does so stands to win a mind boggling cash prize of $1 million. That's a life changing sum of money. But then this is a life changing game, with the contestants put through weeks of gruelling physical and mental tasks. To last the course and become the Sole Survivor, though, contestants will also need to act shrewdly in their tribes and be able to form Survivor alliances to convince the others to vote them as winner when it comes to the final jury.

To save the trusty old format from getting stale, Survivor is promising to change up some of its usual challenges for Season 47. So keep reading to discover all the information you need to watch Survivor Season 47 streams online and from anywhere in 2024 – including where you can watch it absolutely FREE!

How to watch Survivor Season 47 online in the US

CBS has been the home of Survivor since it started 24 years ago. Season 47 airs on Wednesdays at 8pm ET / 8pm PT for 90 minutes per instalment (except for the premiere, which was a two-hour special).

If you have cable or an OTT service that carries CBS, then you're good to go. But for cord cutters, Paramount Plus is the place to watch Survivor Season 47 online in the US.

A Paramount Plus subscription starts as $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 7-day free trial. Or choose to pay $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year and get rid of commercial breaks when you stream anything on the platform. Plus, you'll also get access to Showtime content, too.

And right now, Paramount Plus has a limited time offer on its annual plans! You can get either one half price, so a year of Essential for $29.99 or Paramount+ with Showtime for $59.99. The offer ends on September 23.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help:

How to watch Survivor Season 47 from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Survivor on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

Watch Survivor as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Paramount Plus, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, currently costing from $3.09 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for 9Now, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for Survivor, head to 9Now.

Watch Survivor Season 47 in Canada

Survivor Season 47 will be broadcast in exactly the same slot as it is south of the border – so that's 8pm ET / 8pm PT on Wednesdays on the country's Global TV channel.

That means if you're in Canada you can also watch absolutely FREE and without cable for the seven days after broadcast on the Global TV website or via its apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV devices and select Samsung Smart TVs.

Outside of Canada right now? Use a VPN to access you stream as you would back home.

Can I watch Survivor Season 47 in the UK?

Anybody in the UK hoping for a dose of new Survivor episodes is in for a double disappointment. Not only does the US version of the show not air on British shores, but the revamped Survivor UK has been discontinued for now, too, following a general lack of interest.

The only option available to Americans and Canadians in the UK right now wanting to watch Survivor Season 47 would be to sign up to a VPN and then watch the streaming service you normally would at home.

Watch Survivor Season 47 FREE in Australia

Australian Survivor fans will be able to get their fix of the 47th US instalment on Thursdays at 7.30pm AEST on free-to-air 9Go. The premiere episode aired on September 19.

If you're not around when it goes out or would rather watch online, you'll also be able to stream Survivor Season 47 on the channel's 9Now service - available on browsers, smartphones, tablets Amazon Fire TV and a whole host of streaming devices (e.g. Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, etc) and Smart TVs.

Want to watch when outside Australia? If you grab a VPN as described above, you'll be able to watch geo-blocked content when out of the country.

Survivor Season 47 Trailer

Who Are The Survivor Season 47 Cast?