Two Survivor Castaways Celebrated Pride Month By Going Public With Their Relationship
With the Survivor 50 players already announced and months of waiting around before Survivor 49 airs, the fanbase has been looking for something to get excited about. The recent Traitors 4 casting announcement, which featured several former castaways, was a welcome distraction. Here’s another one. We’ve got an exciting new couple alert!
Survivor 45 contestants Katurah Topps and Sabiyah Broderick announced on social media and via a follow-up article in Out that they’re officially together. Apparently the two started hanging out after the cast took a trip to Cape Cod together after their season filmed. That turned into the two being BFFs and talking every day, which turned into dating casually, which turned into being fully together.
You can check out Katurah’s announcement on Instagram, which includes a ton of cute pictures and really adorable videos of the couple together…
Now, you might be asking yourself, wait, didn’t they meet while playing Survivor? The answer is not really. Sabiyah had the misfortune of ending up on the disastrous Lulu tribe, which saw four of its original members go home in quick succession, one via a quit, one via a sort of quit and two more including Sabiyah from losing every immunity challenge. Things went so badly that Survivor hit the players with an early tribe swap, which moved Katurah to Lulu, but since Sabiyah had already gone home the night before, they didn’t actually play together.
Fortunately for the happy couple, the Survivor community has never been more interconnected than it is right now. There are a ton of live events former players attend every season, and numerous podcasts former players make appearances on. Cast members also just hang out a lot while their seasons are airing and afterwards, often in large groups. There's also been a lot of odd and unexpected friendships that have formed. This is why, even though many of the Survivor 50 castaways haven’t played together before, there has been a ton of fan analysis done about who has personal relationships with who.
Not surprisingly, response to the dating announcement has been overwhelmingly positive from both fans and former castaways. The original social post has dozens of messages of support from ex-Survivor players, both from 45 and from others. During a quick glance, I saw New Era love from Carolyn, Jake, Austin, Teeny, Heidi, Sai, Tevin and so many more, as well as some shoutouts from OG favorites like Eliza, Brice, Wendell, Gabby and John Carroll.
Given all the excitement around Survivor 50 and all the complaints about popular players getting cut, it seems very likely we’re going to see another season pretty soon with returning favorites. When that happens, it’ll be fascinating to see whether either of these two get another look, given they were popular with fans.
