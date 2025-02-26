How To Watch Survivor Season 48 Online And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere

How To Watch Survivor Season 48 Online

Watch Survivor Season 48: Preview

Even after a quarter of a century, reality TV hit Survivor is still going strong. Barely taking a beat after last season’s December finale, Jeff Probst is back in Fiji with eighteen brand-new castaways, each ready to do whatever it takes to “outwit, outplay, and outlast” the competition, and potentially take home that one-million-dollar prize. Catch the 25th anniversary season with the following guide, which explains how to watch Survivor Season 48 online and from anywhere.

The Emmy-winning Survivor changed the landscape of reality TV when it launched in 2000 and has remained the gold standard ever since. Steered by stalwart host Probst, its winning formula unites a group of diverse contestants forced to work together in the wild, compete in intense physical and mental games, and employ savvy social skills to avoid being eliminated. It’s gained an avid following over the decades, with viewers logging over 10 billion hours of Survivor viewing time in total.

We’re told that fans can expect something “historic” for the 25th anniversary season. While no specific game-changing twists have been announced, there's bound to be lots of surprises as eighteen tough contestants wash up on Fiji, who’ll be split up into three competing tribes initially, named Civa, Lagi, and Vula. Among those participating include a ripped 39-year-old stunt performer, a 55-year-old female fire lieutenant, a pizzeria manager, a substance abuse counselor from Philadelphia, and a debate professor who boasts that he “knows how to play with people.”

They’ll be eager to prove their worth, form alliances, and – above all – avoid hearing the dreaded phrase “the tribe has spoken” before having their torch extinguished and being eliminated from the game. Yet there’s also lots of opportunities to protect themselves and gain multiple advantages. From immunity idols, using a Shot in the Dark, or taking a chance on a Beware Advantage, they'll do whatever it takes to get a step closer to being crowned this season’s Sole Survivor and winning a tidy million dollars.

Let the gameplay begin! Read on for how to watch Survivor Season 48 online and enjoy every episode for free from anywhere in the world.

How To Watch Survivor Season 48 Online in the US

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Get ready for more games of endurance in Fiji! US fans can watch Survivor Season 48 on CBS when it debuts on Wednesday, February 26. Episodes will air weekly from 8pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have the linear CBS channel, no problem. Viewers can watch Survivor Season 48 online when you purchase a Paramount Plus subscription. For those looking to watch Survivor Season 48live as it airs, you’ll want the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. That’s $12.99 a month or $119.99 per year, which provides you with a local live stream of your CBS station and ditches ads on everything except live TV and a few shows.

Alternatively, you can watch episodes after they air with the Essential plan, which is cheaper costing $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so:

How to watch Survivor from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Survivor Season 48 just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Survivor on Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world.

Watch Survivor as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Survivor, head to Paramount Plus.

How to watch Survivor Season 48 online in Australia

Luckily for Australian fans of reality TV, Survivor Season 48 will drop on Paramount Plus weekly from Thursday, February 27. It’s also home to the last full thirteen seasons of the CBS series.

If you don’t already have a sub, you can get the Basic (with ads) plan for AU$6.99 a month (AU$61.99 a year), or update to the ad-free Standard plan for AU$9.99 (AU$89.99 annually). First, though, Aussies can still make the most of a 7-day free trial, where other countries no longer seem able to get one through the platform.

How to watch Survivor Season 48 online free in Canada

(Image credit: Global TV)

Those in the Great North can watch Survivor Season 48 through the linear Global TV channel on Wednesday, February 26 at 8pm ET / PT, the very same time as its US debut.

If you don’t have cable or missed an episode, don’t worry. The network also carries the episodes free online on their website, although only for a limited time.

Alternatively, purchase a StackTV subscription through Amazon Prime, where you can stream new episodes every Thursday, the day after their Global TV broadcast. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription (CA$9.99 after the 30-day free trial for new members) before signing up for StackTV (CA$12.99 a month after the 14-day free trial). And if you want to cancel, simply do so before your trial period ends.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus as you would back home.

Can I watch Survivor Season 48 in the UK?

Sadly, the US iteration of the global Survivor franchise has never been available across the pond, and there’s no sign of that changing as the program enters its 25th year. Maybe one day it will end up on Paramount Plus in the UK, but we’re still waiting.

That means that those abroad will need to download a VPN to access their Paramount Plus subscription while outside the United States, as it’s likely the only way to stream every episode of Survivor like you would back home.

Survivor Season 48 Trailer

'Survivor 48' First Look Trailer | New Season This Spring - YouTube Watch On

Survivor Season 48 Episode Release Schedule

There are normally about 13 episodes of Survivor, with one airing per week. The below schedule is based on the show’s typical release pattern:

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 1: Wednesday, February 26

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 2: Wednesday, March 5

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 3: Wednesday, March 12

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 4: Wednesday, March 19

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 5: Wednesday, March 26

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 6: Wednesday, April 2

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 7: Wednesday, April 9

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 8: Wednesday, April 16

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 9: Wednesday, April 23

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 10: Wednesday, April 30

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 11: Wednesday, May 7

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 12: Wednesday, May 14

Survivor Season 48 – Episode 13: Wednesday, May 21

Survivor Season 48 Contestants

Kyle Fraser, 30, from Brooklyn, New York (Civa tribe)

Mitch Guerra, 34, from Waco, Texas (Civa tribe)

Kamilla Karthigesu, 30, from Foster City, California (Civa tribe)

David Kinne, 38, from Buena Park, California (Civa tribe)

Charity Nelms, 33, from St. Petersburg, Florida (Civa tribe)

Chrissy Sarnowsky, 54, from Chicago, Illinois (Civa tribe)

Shauhin Davari, 37, from Costa Mesa, California (Lagi tribe)

Eva Erickson, 23, from Providence, Rhode Island (Lagi tribe)

Joe Hunter, 45, from West Sacramento, California (Lagi tribe)

Thomas Krottinger, 34, from Los Angeles, California (Lagi tribe)

Bianca Roses, 32, from Arlington, Virginia (Lagi tribe)

Star Toomey, 27, from Augusta, Georgia (Lagi tribe)

Stephanie Berger, 37, from Brooklyn, New York (Vula tribe)

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley, 29, from Simi Valley, California (Vula tribe)

Kevin Leung, 33, from Livermore, California (Vula tribe)

Cedrek McFadden, 45, from Greenville, South Carolina (Vula tribe)

Justin Pioppi, 29, from Winthrop, Massachusetts (Vula tribe)

Mary Zheng, 30, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Vula tribe)

How Many Episodes Of Survivor Season 48 Will There Be? Although a precise amount hasn't been announced, recent seasons of Survivor have had a total of 13 episodes and we'd expect Survivor Season 48 to have about the same. The premiere episode will be about two-hours long, while all subsequent episodes having a running time of about 90 minutes.

Where Was Survivor Season 48 Filmed? Probst once again whisked 18 contestants to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for Survivor Season 48. Located in the Pacific Ocean, the show has been filming here for the last nine years, as far back as Season 33 of the series.