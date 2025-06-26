Survivor 50 Is Nearly Done Filming, And Fans Have All The Jokes About What's Happening On The Island

For years now Survivor has been considered one of the best reality shows, having inspired countless series that followed. The Emmy-winning series airs two new seasons every year on CBS (and streaming for those with a Paramount+ subscription), and is showing no signs of slowing down. All eyes are on Season 50, which fill feature a cast of returning players for the first time since before the pandemic. Filming is reportedly almost finished, and Survivor fans have all the jokes.

Filming for Survivor 50 started in early June, and given the shorter seasons that means they're about finished with the beloved game. While we're left to wonder how much Survivor contestants make, one fan pointed out on Twitter that it's the final handful of days. That post read simply:

There’s like 5 days left of filming for S50 🤯 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/OR9dkCTmDJJune 25, 2025

But the replies are where Survivor fans started having fun. Specifically about the controversial cast of Season 50, which includes both new and old school players from the show's long history on the air. Folks online showed support and cracked jokes about their faves, including recent winner Dee Valladares. As one one person commented:

Dee girl, You are so close.

Could Dee join the ranks of a two-time Survivor winner? In the American series this has only been done by two other players: Sandra Diaz-Twine and Tony Vlachos. We'll have to wait and see how this motley crew of players works together, and which alliances are ultimately formed.

Of course, fans also started poking fun at the players who are involved in Season 50. That includes Season 46 scene stealer Q Burdette, with someone joking that he'll have an undefeated challenge history. The tweet reads:

So ready to celebrate Q’s 8-0-0 clean sweep. 🫡

When Season 50's cast was revealed, fans took umbrage with some of the classic players that are once again getting the chance to play Survivor. One of these character is Benjamin "Coach" Wade, who has already played three seasons before. Another response joked his possible success, reading:

Coach just won final immunity 🤩

While some of us at CinemaBlend were skeptical about Survivor 50's cast, it's got an interesting group of returning players from recent seasons. That includes some really strong women, with another fan hoping they ban together for an all-female alliance a la Parvati in Survivor: Micronesia. Their response reads:

kamilla, dee, genevieve, cirie, angelina and tiffany knowing one of them has to go next after running the game as the black widow brigade 2.0

Honestly, sign me up. There are plenty of messages of support for recent players in this thread, especially Season 45's Emily Flippen and Season 47's Genevieve Mushaluk. And it should be interesting to see if/how fan pressure influences the gameplay for the New Era players, who have never had the chance to come back before.

Of course, Survivor 49 has to air first (especially because two of the contestants joined Season 50 afterward). It's expected to air sometime in the fall as part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule. And then we'll finally get a returning player the following spring. Someone cue the theme song!