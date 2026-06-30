Taylor Sheridan's Full Explanation For Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Exit Is Making Me Rethink Everything

Though he may never speak very highly about the business side of television, Taylor Sheridan undoubtedly has a passion for storytelling, as evidenced by the seven drama series that are currently active within the 2026 TV schedule. Yellowstone was the franchise goose that started it all, and for all that I enjoy Dutton Ranch and Marshals, the mothership western’s controversial final season will always spark “What could have been…” regrets. Now, though, Sheridan shared a fuller explanation for the chaos, and I finally understand.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

At the time, rumors and reports made it seem like Kevin Costner was breaking away from the Paramount Network hit to focus on his own passion projects, and that Sheridan and others were trying to hamstring the actor to keep him tethered to the role of John Dutton. Which, as fans know, led to Costner’s midseason exit and a creative shift. Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the Landman creator clarified the situation by hammering home that John was never meant to be around that long. In his words:

With Yellowstone, Kevin was only supposed to be in the first three seasons. That was in his contract. In my mind, that’s when his youngest son takes over, and then we have to watch them lose the ranch, or not lose the ranch, whatever the case may be.

Thinking back to how Season 3 played out, it’s easy to see how Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner were setting the pieces so that the Dutton patriarch would have to pass the responsibilities of the ranch over to Kayce, presumably with Jamie kicking up dust over it all. I mean, it ended with John being shot and left for dead on the side of the road. Not much ambiguity there.

However, John returned to full-ish health over the course of the next season, and Sheridan says that was all due to Paramount execs balking at the thought of losing the biggest star on the cable network. As he put it:

But the network was so scared of not having Kevin be a part of it, even though Kevin was ready. He was ready to go, He had other things he wanted to do but he stayed on for another two seasons. And that was because the show was such a behemoth. It was such a huge hit that the notion of giving up a hit before it had run out of juice to squeeze is very foreign to a network.

At the time, even Kevin Costner made it sound like he was leaving, which he probably thought was a likelihood, only to get brought back into the fold for another one and a half seasons. That was still during the first year of COVID, though, when new productions were few and far between. So it’s possible the timing of the pandemic also played into everyone’s decision-making.

To that end, Sheridan says Yellowstone’s ballooning success was such that the show was apparently used as a bargaining chip for licensing deals. In his words:

There was even pressure from some of the cable companies wanting to put it in their deals that they were gonna get X number of seasons of Yellowstone to re-up with whatever this cable company is. That’s the power of a really big hit show. But creatively, that can run in opposition.

Though it doesn't sound like Season 4's production was overly stressful, the behind-the-scenes issues had clearly blossomed over time, to the point where the drama went fully public after the fifth season's winter finale, thus putting the show in the wrong kind of spotlight for the rest of its run. Which is what convinced Costner to bow out and focus on his Horizon films. As Sheridan put it:

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Finally, Kevin hit a point where he was like, ‘I gotta do some other things. I gotta do my own thing too.’ But we had originally conceived it together that it was three seasons, and then the baton is handed. . . . Because we had to tread water for a bit there. I think it was pretty evident.

Not only does that explanation add necessary context to all the issues with Season 5, but it also sheds light on why Yellowstone seemed to lose some of its narrative momentum going into Season 4 in general.

Now that we know there apparently isn't any truly bad blood between Sheridan and Costner, and that Paramount was a bigger instigator than we'd previously known. Does that mean we'll get a flashback in Dutton Ranch down the line between Kelly Reilly's Beth and her father? It doesn't seem all that impossible now.

Stream all seasons of Yellowstone via Peacock subscription, while all of Sheridan's other shows can be streamed via Paramount+ subscription.