How Taylor Sheridan's Lack Of Involvement On Dutton Ranch Changed Beth, According To Kelly Reilly
Beth's a bit different.
While Dutton Ranch is a direct extension of Yellowstone and it really is a continuation of Beth and Rip’s story, some things about it are a bit different. For example, Beth has evolved since the end of Yellowstone. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s been fun to see a different side of her as the spinoff aired on the 2026 TV schedule. However, according to Kelly Reilly, her character changed partially because Taylor Sheridan was no longer writing her.
Unlike Yellowstone, where Taylor Sheridan is credited as a writer on every single episode, he’s only credited on Dutton Ranch as a writer because the show is based on characters he created. In an interview with THR, Reilly addressed how that’s changed things. Specifically opening up about what it was like to return to this character and not say words written by Sheridan, the actress explained:
I totally get what she’s saying. If you watch Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription, Beth is such a strong character. She’s aggressive, direct and will fearlessly say anything. All that is still true in Dutton Ranch (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription). However, she’s not as much of a tornado as she used to be. She’s slightly more collected and a little more level-headed, in my opinion.
It turns out that shift in character came, in part, because Sheridan wasn’t writing Dutton Ranch. He's credited as an EP, but this spinoff was created by Chad Feehan (who was also the showrunner for Season 1), and it was written by a whole team of people. To me, felt like a natural evolution for Beth, as she entered a brand new phase of life. Speaking to those points, Reilly said:
As Reilly explained, Beth is still very much the Beth. She has her aggressive moments, and she is not afraid to stand up to Annette Bening’s Beulah. However, on the whole, she’s a bit more openly vulnerable in this show. That could be because she’s entered a new phase of life, as the Yellowstone actress said:
While I do think Beth’s iconic and brutal Yellowstone moments helped make this franchise what it is, I also am here for this new side of her character.
Yes, it was daunting to go into this show, seemingly for her, and for me as a fan, without Sheridan writing. He’d penned all the Yellowstone stories (except Marshals and this show) beforehand, so it was nerve-wracking to see the franchise move forward with other creatives. However, it also provided an opportunity to see the characters in a new light.
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Now, with Dutton Ranch renewed for Season 2 and a new showrunner, Benjamin Cavell, at the helm, it will be interesting to see how Beth and Rip continue to evolve.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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