One Dutton Ranch Star Told His Team To ‘Get' Him 'The F–-k Out’ After Feeling Misled

As it goes, the vast majority of Taylor Sheridan-produced projects boast star-studded casts that other TV producers would eat a cowboy hat to draw in, and Dutton Ranch was no exception when it debuted to record-breaking numbers earlier in the 2026 TV schedule. Not only due to Yellowstone vets Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, of course, but also franchise freshmen Annette Bening and the always excellent Ed Harris. But as it turns out, the latter wasn’t initially too pleased with the assignment.

In the role of the local and loyal animal doc Everett McKinney, Ed Harris won Dutton Ranch critics over, and I gotta say that the character was not at all what I expected, as I was fully expecting for Everett to have a bit of menace lurking beneath the surface. Sounds like Harris also had expectations for the role that were dashed. Speaking with Variety (via X), the Oscar nominee said he was geared to hang his hat up long before the final episode was filmed. In his words:

Midway through the first season, I was ready, I said, ‘Get me the f--ck out of here,’ to tell you the truth. I didn’t feel I was being used. I felt I was a bit misled.

I can't imagine the feeling of running a project where Ed Harris feels like he's being under-utilized. But I do get it in this case, since Everett seems to generally be a good ol' boy in the best possible sense, where any amount of his crotchety attitude immediately fades in the face of helping an injured animal or a troubled friend. He's not exactly a softy, but he's also not the kind of gnarled-edge character that Harris excels at.

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When asked why he felt like he'd been hoodwinked regarding his Dutton Ranch role, the actor explained:

Prior to signing on for it, I was talked quite a bit about what the season was and what my character was going to do and that I was one of the four main characters, and that wasn’t really the case. . . . I said, ‘I’m feeling underused and inconsequential,’ and they kind of went, ‘Oh.’

Nto the most rewarding exchange of the minds, it seems. But I get it, as I also went into the first season — which was the fifth most-watched TV show of the 2025-2026 season — thinking that Everett would have more of a central role in the ongoing drama, rather than trying to soft-launch a relationship with Beulah. But by the end of the season, a lot of the stakes and relationships have changed, and it seems like Everett will be more of a pillar on Rip and Beth's side when Season 2 comes around.

To that end, Ed Harris confirms that Everett's role is meant to get bigger in future episodes, although he doesn't sound completely convinced. When asked about Season 2's production, the actor shared:

We don't start until February. I'm being told that my character will have more to do.

The way he stressed the word "told" makes it clear that he's not fully convinced that Everett will have as much meaningful screentime as he's hoping for. But Cole Hauser previously confirmed that the medical vet (and army vet) will have a "big part" to play next season. Here's hoping the new showrunner Ben Cavell is in the loop on that as well, lest Harris go rogue and bow out ahead of time.

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Dutton Ranch will return for Season 2 in 2027, and all previous episodes can currently be streamed via Paramount+ subscription.