Superman Star And Veteran Actor Terence Stamp Is Dead At 87

Within the history of cinema, there are certain actors who manage to leave an indelible mark, and that notion can certainly be applied to Terence Stamp. Throughout the course of his career, Stamp not only appeared on the silver screen but also in TV shows and acclaimed stage productions. His work has long been celebrated, but it’ll surely now be even more meaningful, given that it’s been reported that Stamp has died. The celebrated British actor – and Superman alum – was 87 at the time of his passing.

Terence Stamp’s death was confirmed by his family, who revealed to Reuters that he passed away on Sunday morning. As of this writing, an official cause of death has not been provided. Stamp’s loved ones shared the following statement upon confirming his death:

He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time.

“Legend” is a word that’s thrown around quite frequently but, when it comes to Terence Stamp it definitely fits. With his passing, Stamp leaves a serious void that will surely be difficult to fill. However, what’s comforting is that film, TV and theatre are all the better for having had his amazing presence in the first place. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Stamp’s friends, family and more during their time of grieving.

More to come...