Often considered one of the best sitcoms of all time , Cheers was a massive hit throughout its 11-season run on NBC. During that time, it gave us some of the best TV bartenders , all kinds of iconic quotes, and unforgettable characters. In addition to that, the long-running series about a place where everybody knows your name also featured scores of hilarious scenes that still make us laugh more than 30 years after one of the biggest series finales in TV history .

That said, here are 32 of the funniest moments in Cheers history.

'Five Bucks Says He Has One, Ten Says It's A Doozy' (Season 1 'Coach Returns To Action')

Cheers was a show known for its well-written and hilarious cold opens (there are multiple compilations all over the web), and one of the best is in the Season 1 episode “Coach Returns to Action.” In this short yet iconic scene, Diane (Shelley Long) and Norm (George Wendt) are having an argument when they call in Cliff (John Ratzenberger) for some help. And as George predicts, the nearly one-minute explanation is quite “a doozy.”

Disinfecting Chuck's Seat (Season 1 ‘Show Down Part Two’)

On top of all the Cheers mainstays, the show also had a revolving door of minor characters who’d show up from time to time. One of those was Cbuck, a janitor at a biology lab specializing in mutant viruses. After the bar staff and patrons tried to cheer him up and give him some advice, they quickly disinfected his chair and everything he touched.

Carla Pranks Dianne About Geno (Season 1 'Truce Or Consequences)

The seemingly endless war between Dianne and Carla (Rhea Perlman) throughout the early seasons of Cheers provided some incredible moments. One of the best is the time Carla pranked Dianne by making her think that Sam was the father of one of her kids, resulting in one of the funniest minutes of laughing and hollering you’ll see on TV.

Frasier Sings Karaoke (Season 9 'The Dars Of Wine And Neuroses')

Frasier Crane (Kesley Grammer), one of the most serious Cheers characters, would often let his hair down and have a little fun. This sometimes included a karaoke machine, like a Season 9 episode where he sings “You’re Just in Love” as the credits roll. So random, so happy, and so hilarious.

Cliff's Shock Therapy (Season 7 'How To Win Friends And Electrocute People')

Cliff was never the friendliest or least opinionated person to ever walk into Cheers, and even the beloved mailman knew what was going on. This is what makes the Season 7 episode “How to Win Friends and Electrocute People,” with its plot about Cliff undergoing a unique form of electroshock therapy, so hilarious. Whenever he gets mad, he gets shocked, much to the surprise of his friends.

'It's A Dog-Eat-Dog World, Sammy, And I'm Wearing Milk-Bone Underwear' (Season 4 'The Peterson Principle')

There were so many Norm-isms throughout the 11 seasons of Cheers, and one of the best came to us in the Season 4 episode “The Peterson Principle.” As the resident barfly walks in through the door and is asked how things are going, he responds with what is, without a doubt, the best response ever: “It’s a dog-eat-dog world, Sammy, and I’m wearing Milk-Bone underwear.”

The Thanksgiving Food Fight (Season 5 'Thanksgiving Orphans')

Every great sitcom has at least one iconic Thanksgiving episode, and that’s the case for Cheers. But instead of having a Brad Pitt cameo or dropping turkeys from the sky, this Season 5 special gave audiences one of the best and funniest food fights in TV history. Pies, cranberries, sides, and more are thrown around in this display of holiday insanity.

'You Hear That, Everybody? I Saved Jeopardy!' (Season 8 'What Is... Cliff Clavin?')

The late great Alex Trebek was one of many celebrity cameos on Cheers, and he ended up giving one of the show’s most iconic scenes. After Cliff’s appearance on Jeopardy ends in disaster, the legendary quiz show host comes to the bar and tricks him into thinking he is going to leave the show due to an existential crisis brought on by Cliff’s answer. After Cliff thinks he’s saved the show, Trebek tells Norm he just came in for a drink and that he made up the entire story.

Coach Forgets The Name Of A Reservation (Season 1 "One For The Book")

Coach (Nicholas Colasanto) was a staple in the early seasons of Cheers, and the dim-witted bartender made for some hilarious moments. Remember the time a patron asked him if their table was ready upstairs, only for Coach to go through all the motions of putting on a suit jacket, only to forget the guy’s name?

Sam And The Hot Blonde (Season 1 'Sam's Women')

Sam Malone was a ladies' man, to say the least, and he’d do anything for a date. In the Season 1 episode “Sam’s Women,” the Cheers owner flirts with a woman at the bar and talks about the two going to a movie. When the blonde responds by saying she doesn’t want to see an Australian movie due to the subtitles, everyone (besides Sam) has a huge laugh, especially Dianne.

Diane Comes Back For Her Coat After Quitting (Season 4 ‘Strange Bedfellows, Part 2')

Diane and Carla’s back-and-forth yet lighthearted rivalry lasted for a long time on Cheers, giving us so many great moments. One of the funniest comes near the end of the show’s fourth season when Diane declares that no one there will see her ever again, only to show up moments later to retrieve her coat. Carla, being Carla, doesn’t let this go down without fanfare as she draws everyone’s attention to the scene at the front door.

Someone Sitting In Norm's Spot (Season 9 'Bad Neighbor Sam')

Everyone has their favorite spot around Sam’s bar in Cheers, and that’s especially true for Norm, who has claimed a seat at the end of the bar for years. In a Season 9 episode, a random yuppie makes the mistake of taking Norm’s cherished stool and risks life and limb to hold onto it while Norm sways and hyperventilates behind him.

'A Screaming Viking Would Do It' (Season 6 'Home Is The Sailor')

How do you get rid of a bartender no one likes? Well, you send in Norm as a random customer asking for a drink that doesn’t exist. That’s what happens in a Season 6 episode where Norm orders a “Screaming Viking,” a made-up drink that only he and Woody know how to make (or at least act like they know), resulting in things going back to normal.

'The Veggie Boy Taste Test' (Season 9 ‘Veggie-Boyd’)

The Season 9 episode “Veggie-Boyd” features one of the most absurd yet wholesome Woody moments in the show’s entire run. After getting an acting gig in a juice commercial, the young bartender (who hates veggies) tries it out before spitting the concoction all over the bar.

Harry The Hat's Floating Coin Trick (Season 1 'Sam At 11')

Harry The Hat (Harry Anderson) is one of those TV side characters you love as much as you hate because he always had something up his sleeve or in his bag of dirty tricks. This was evident very early on when he fooled Norma with his floating coin trick, a slight-of-hand that made the resident barfly the butt of a terrible joke.

'You Are The First People That I Have Ever Served' (Season 1 'Give Me A Ring Sometime')

Diane, oh, Diane really knew how to get carried away. This is seen early in Cheers’ run when she serves her first customers at the bar. As is the case with every interaction in her life, Diane ends up sitting with the couple and discusses everything besides their drink orders in the process.

Carla Gets A New Trainee (Season 11 'Always Greener')

Near the end of Cheers’ run, Carla gets a job at another bar that offers a decent wage while driving her crazy. And though she has no plans on leaving the new gig, she quickly changes her mind when her new trainee looks and acts like a certain college-educated waitress she knew long ago. Flashbacks, anyone?

Rebecca Marries A Plumber (Season 11 'One For The Road Part 2')

Rebecca Howe (Kirstie Alley) hit the ground running when she showed up on Cheers about halfway through the show’s run. During her time on the show, Rebecca had one hilarious moment after another, with one of the funniest being her meltdown after marrying a plumber in the show’s final season. As she put it, even he was too good for her.

'Table Ready For The Blubberbutts!' (Season 2 'Homicidal Ham')

Coach was always around for a quick laugh, especially when he was making mistakes behind the bar. In a Season 2 episode, the beloved barkeep had two reservations upstairs with the same name. When calling the restaurant to clarify, he was given a vivid description: Blubberbutts, which she yelled out loud.

'I Know You Think It's Kind Of Crazy, But I Bang My Head On The Bar' (Season 1 'Truce Or Consequence')

It wasn’t just jokes that Coach provided on Cheers, he was also a great source of physical comedy as well. In an early episode in which he gives Diane some advice, he tells her he bangs his head against the bar in similar situations, which he does immediately following.

Lilith Scares Frasier (Season 9 'Honor Thy Mother')

Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), with her icy demeanor and no-nonsense attitude, was honestly one of the most terrifying characters on Cheers, and Frasier got a reminder of that in a Season 9 episode where she sneaks up on him at the bar. The look on his face makes watching the episode totally worth it.

'Is There An Ernie Pantuso Here?' (Season 1 'Give Me A Ring Sometime')

Coach forgetting his own name when answering the phone at Cheers is honestly one of the funniest moments from the show, and a moment that comes up whenever the late barkeep is brought up. The fact that this interaction has only a few lines of dialogue makes it even better.

Rebecca Hiding Something In Her Mouth (Season 6 'My Fair Clavin)

What made Rebecca Howe such a great character, like others played by Kirstie Alley throughout her career, was the fact that she did so much with so little. There’s an episode in Season 6 when she hides what looks like a Lucky Strike

Sam's Meta Joke About The Three Stooges (Season 11 'The Magnificent Six')

Sam Malone is a fan of The Three Stooges and references the legendary comedy troupe multiple times throughout Cheers’ 11-season run. This includes near the show’s end when Sam compares Henri (Anthony Cistaro) to a certain character introduced late in the Stooges’ run.

Carla And Betty Trade Insults (Season 10 'Smotherly Love')

Carla met her match when Liith’s mom, Betty (Marilyn Cooper), showed up at the bar in the Season 10 episode “Smotherly Love.” Almost immediately, the two started trading barbs, which got harsher and harsher as it went on.

The Russian Poetry Conversation (Season 1 ' Any Friend Of Diane's')

Who would have thought a bit about Russian poetry would lead to so many laughs? Well, that’s what happened in a Season 1 episode of Cheers when Diane and a patron go off the rails with their discussion on some of the greats. It was wordy, but it hit so hard.

The first few seasons of Cheers were made all the better thanks to the “Will they? Won’t they?” aspect of Sam and Diane’s relationship, a dynamic that created so many iconic moments. One of the best is the conversation between the two when Sam asks “Are you saying I’m too dumb to date smart women?” during their conversation about his dating choices.

Cliff And Norm Discuss The Hungry Heifer (Season 3 'Behind Every Great Man')

The Hungry Heifer, though not quite one of the best fake restaurants from a TV show , is an iconic spot for fans of Cheers. During the Season 3 episode “Behind Every Great Man,” Ciff and Norm talk about a dinner at the wonderfully named eatery and have some not-so-nice things to say about the “beff” they ingested. Yes, beff.

'It Was Really Itchy, George' (Season 1 'Coach Returns To Action')

The Cheers episode where Coach (and the rest of the bar staff and patrons) team up with Harry the Hat to get one over on a legendary poker player. The best part of the whole routine happens when Coach tries to tip his “friend” to Harry’s cards, but the plan backfires, or so we think until the full extent of the con is revealed.

Sam's Little Black Book (Season 1 'Father Knows Last')

Would you be shocked if you found out Sam Malone had a “little black book” on Cheers? No? Well, you shouldn’t because that’s what happened early on in the show’s run. The discussion that followed was full of some great moments.

The Bolts In The Garden Floor Conversation (Season 10 'Where Have All The Floorboards Gone?')

The Boston Garden was, at one point, one of the most iconic venues in the world, so it should come as no surprise that it would end up being a plot point on Cheers. In a Season 10 episode titled “Where Have All the Floorboards Gone?’ the gang have a lively discussion about how many bolts are used to keep the arena’s signature floor in place. And it just keeps going on and drawing in more people.

'The Kelly Song' (Season 7 'The Gift Of The Woodi')

Woody writing and performing “The Kelly Song” for his soon-to-be-wife on Cheers is a wonderful moment, but it turns into a laugh fest after she asks where her present was, not realizing that the song was the gift.