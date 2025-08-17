Stop The Presses, Meryl Streep Just Pulled Off The Most Stunning Devil Wears Prada 2 Look Yet

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially filming in New York City, and the hype seems to be building for the 2026 movie release. The on-set photos are hard to avoid, as the production on the film has been taking place all over the aforementioned city, and fans can’t help but gather and get glimpses at some of the gorgeous costuming and the A-list Devil Wears Prada cast. The latest look for the movie captured by street photographers is absolutely breathtaking, and it’s, of course, worn by the one and only Meryl Streep.

Recent photographs show the Oscar winner in a stunning crimson gown. The dress is massive, with textured fabric to give it that “high fashion” look the original film is known for. It seems like the film stylists have maintained the chic, short haircut that became a signature for Streep’s Miranda Priestly character, and I absolutely love it. Streep was seen exiting a black SUV accompanied by Kenneth Branagh, who is playing her love interest in the long-awaited sequel. You can see the look below:

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

If this isn't a queen in motion, then I don't know what is. Streep was also seen wearing this dress on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside co-star Stanley Tucci. In the new movie, Tucci will also be reprising his role as Nigel Kipling, one of Runway Magazine’s leading fashion authorities.

Based on these latest set photos, it seems like they may be filming a Met Gala-esque sequence, which fittingly features a “cerulean” carpet (a fun reference to the first film). This is just speculation on my part, of course. However, considering that the Met is such an iconic and highly covered fashion event, it would make sense for the event to figure into such a fashion-centric flick like Prada 2.

It’s rare that fans get so much behind-the-scenes content from a film before it is even released. Anne Hathaway shared a very hip photo of herself in a vest and pants set, as she reprises her Andy character. Meanwhile, co-star Emily Blunt has been spotted sporting some high-fashion fits for her reprisal of the high-strung Emily Charlton.

With so many of the looks being seen before The Devil Wears Prada 2's theatrical opening weekend, some may think that these spoilers might harm the film. Thankfully, the creative team isn’t bothered by the press and thinks the photos serve as fun teasers for what’s to come. Considering how optimistic the cast and crew seem, that should be a positive sign about what to expect from the movie.

Although fans may have already seen a grandiose fashion look from Streep for The Devil Wears Prada 2, I have a feeling this is just the tip of the iceberg. Miranda is one of the most fashionable characters ever created for the screen, to say the least. I predict the upcoming sequel will somehow find a way to elevate her wardrobe, updating her style while also maintaining her preference for classic pieces. All in all, this latest set photo makes me even more excited to see what the other characters will wear!

Fans will be able to see The Devil Wears Prada 2 when it hits the big screen on May 1st, 2026. In the meantime, you can revisit the beloved original film, which is currently streaming with a Hulu subscription.