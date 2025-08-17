See An Adorable 4-Year-Old's Weekend Get Made When He Got To See Tom Holland Filming New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Scenes

Glasgow’s streets have been transformed into New York City for Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While tanks and barricades might have been the big set pieces for most onlookers, one pint-sized fan had a much bigger reason to cheer. A 4-year-old in a full Spider-Man costume had his weekend made when he spotted Tom Holland filming the upcoming Marvel movie on location, and he even got a wave back from the fan-favorite actor himself.

The heartwarming clip, which was shared on Instagram by the young fan’s mother, quickly spread across social media. In the video, Holland can be seen suited up on top of a military vehicle when he pauses mid-shoot to acknowledge the young fan watching from the sidelines. The boy beams beneath his red-and-blue mask, clearly overwhelmed by the once-in-a-lifetime moment. Take a look:

According to the Instagram caption, the young fan is so devoted to Spider-Man that he often sleeps in his costume. Needless to say, being noticed by the webhead himself must have felt like the ultimate reward, and it's so sweet that the young man experienced such an excellent moment.

The video also gives fans another glimpse at the scale of production currently underway in Glasgow, where entire city blocks have been reshaped into Marvel’s version of Manhattan. Between the military presence, large-scale action setups and Spidey swinging into frame, speculation continues to swirl about which villains might challenge Peter Parker this time around.

While details of Spider-Man: Brand New Day remain tightly under wraps, actor Michael Mando can’t stop, won’t stop, teasing his return as Mac Gargan/Scorpion on his personal Instagram. All the while, fans are theorizing about everything from Tombstone to possible symbiote ties.

It's clear from this adorable clip that Spider-Man still connects with the youngest fans just as strongly as he did when he first swung onto the page in Amazing Fantasy #15. Glasgow’s transformation into New York City may have been for the cameras, but for one lucky kid, it became something bigger—a likely unforgettable memory. Billion-dollar box office hauls are great but, sometimes, it’s a simple wave from someone’s favorite hero that reminds us why these movies stick with us.

Over the years, Tom Holland has built a reputation for blending blockbuster spectacle with the grounded heart that makes Spidey who he is. Audiences have watched his take on Peter grow from the eager teen in Captain America: Civil War to the seasoned hero of No Way Home. Now, with Brand New Day on the horizon, moments like this behind-the-scenes wave to a pint-sized fan double as a reminder: at the center of every web-slinging adventure is a character who inspires kids everywhere to believe they can be heroes too.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently filming and is set to hit theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule on July 31. Also, if you’re as excited as this young fan, you can also revisit many other Spidey flicks, which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription.