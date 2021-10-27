The Hilarious Way Game Of Thrones Prepared Jacob Anderson To Join Doctor Who

Actor Jacob Anderson joins Doctor Who in Season 13 , and while it could be daunting for some actors to join such a massive science-fiction series , Anderson has the experience to remain calm under pressure. After all, it wasn’t that long ago he played Grey Worm on the massive HBO series Game of Thrones. Anderson recently revealed how his experience on Game of Thrones prepared him for Doctor Who: Flux, in a pretty hilarious way.

It’s no secret that Game of Thrones had an enormous budget during its run, though that massive price tag per episode didn’t always mean all the effects looked impressive before postproduction. Jacob Anderson recently revealed to EW that playing Grey Worm helped him prepare for Doctor Who in that it helped him expect the unexpected:

It probably did prepare me a lot just in terms of the things that become normal. People will always be like, well, Game of Thrones is tens of millions of dollars, whatever, per episode. But there were days on Game of Thrones when one of the assistant directors was dressed up like in a green suit trotting around pretending to be a horse. [Laughs] It's really hard to take it seriously. That thing with the green suit, I think he had to stop doing it, because me and Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia (Clarke) were [cracking up]. So I think I was prepared in that way.

I can’t imagine doing anything serious after witnessing a man in a green suit pretend to be a horse. Still, if that’s happening to me on a daily basis, I’d hopefully eventually overcome it. Jacob Anderson overcame that obstacle, and in return, it likely made some of the things he saw in Doctor Who: Flux less jarring in comparison. Most Doctor Who characters and creatures aren’t quite as amusing as an assistant director posing as a horse. However, I wouldn’t fault Anderson for laughing if he saw a Sontaran and chuckled because he thought it was a sentient chicken nugget looking for a fight.

Jacob Anderson joins Doctor Who: Flux as a fighter pilot named Vinder. Anderson shared that his character is stranded in the middle of some controversy, and as a result, he becomes involved in the huge galactic-wide threat that I’m assuming is “The Flux.” Doctor Who still hasn’t revealed exactly what this threat is, but there are some interesting theories floating around at the moment about what’s going on in Jodie Whittaker’s final season as The Doctor. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype and answers a lot of questions fans had during Season 12.

Doctor Who: Flux will premiere on BBC America on Sunday, October 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see a season unlike any shown previously, and for some potential clues on this season’s big mystery.