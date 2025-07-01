‘You Shouldn’t Be Lying On God’s Helpers.’ Todd Chrisley Reveals What Happened In The Prison Chapel After Reports Said He Was Fired

Much was said about Todd Chrisley’s prison stint after he and his wife, Julie, were convicted for bank fraud, tax evasion and more. Todd reported to Federal Prison Camp in Florida back in early 2023 and, subsequently, claims about his experiences began to surface. It was eventually reported that Chrisley landed a position within the penitentiary’s chapel, but it was said that he’d been fired. Now that he’s no longer behind bars, thanks to a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump, Todd is providing clarity regarding his former position.

Throughout Todd Chrisley’s incarceration, his legal team asserted that he was leaning on his religious faith while serving time, and that was apparently a big reason why he wanted to work in the chapel. During an interview on the Unlocked podcast, Todd – who was interviewed by daughter Savannah alongside Julie, talked about his time in prison. Todd asserted that while locked up, he did not give the prison any “labor,” leading Savannah to mention his work in the chapel, and her father answered flippantly:

I prayed for their demise. That’s the only work I did.

During his time in the chapel, the Chrisley patriarch reportedly served as an assistant to the chaplain and helped set up religious services for inmates of the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths. The former reality TV star apparently volunteered in that position for around two years. Before it was reported that Chrisley had been fired from his job, a source claimed that he didn’t have a job in prison to begin with. During his recent podcast interview (which is on YouTube), Chrisley called out the person for making that allegation:

That was a person that had that little Instagram account, that said I didn’t work in the chapel. You shouldn’t be lying on God’s helpers. You can’t be doing that. When you start messing with God’s chosen children, he will strike you down. I was in the chapel the entire [time].

More on Todd Chrisley (Image credit: USA Network) Todd And Julie Chrisley May Be Out Of Prison, But Insider Reveals Why Their Issues Are Reportedly Far From Over

Reports regarding Todd Chrisley’s firing came to light in October 2024, with his lawyer telling Today, at the time, that he was "disappointed and emotionally offended” by his removal. Chrisley, through his legal representation, claimed he’d been fired “without cause,” and FPC didn’t immediately respond to inquiries about the reason for his dismissal. At this point, at the very least, it seems that Chrisley does want the public to know that he did indeed serve out his duties as necessary.

In addition to discussing his duties in the chapel, the 56-year-old real estate mogul hasn’t minced words when it comes to the conditions he faced while incarcerated. During the fall of 2023, Todd Chrisley spoke out about prison for the first time since reporting to the facility. Chrisley called FPC “disgustingly filthy” and criticized the quality of food that he and other inmates had access to. Chrisley also claimed that he was being photographed while he slept in his cell by individuals who allegedly tried to extort his family for his “protection.”

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley have discussed what they perceive to be positive aspects of their prison experiences, specifically the friends they made. The couple were apparently “welcomed with open arms” to prison. Still, Todd admitted to having been relieved when he learned about his pardon. While the pair’s comments indicate that aspects of their stints were difficult, friends, Todd’s chapel position and other elements added to their prison experiences in positive ways.