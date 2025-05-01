That Time Bella Ramsey Thought They Were Being Terrorized On The Street By A Fan And It Was Just Game Of Thrones Co-Star Kit Harington

News
By published

That’s one way to greet your co-star!

Bella Ramsey and Kit Harrington in Game of Thrones.
(Image credit: HBO)

Bella Ramsey since wrapping her tenure on season eight of Game of Thrones. After having to battle trolls as Lyanna Mormont, they now go up against zombies as Ellie in your 2025 TV schedule for HBO’s The Last of Us. While it’s been a long while since their recurring role in the George R.R. Martin adaptation, the British actor recalls the time they thought they were being terrorized by a fan, only to realize it was their GOT co-star Kit Harington.

The Last of Us may be a major project Bella Ramsey has going on right now (which can be streaming on your Max subscription), but it doesn’t mean their Game of Thrones past doesn’t catch up to them once in a while. Kit Harington asked while interviewing Ramsey for Interview Magazine if they saw each other since their time on the HBO series, and here was their answer:

I think you saw me when you were in a taxi. I remember walking down the street and you leaning your head out and yelling, ‘Bella!’ It was terrifying, and then I saw that it was you and it was very sweet.

I can imagine how scary that would be to have someone shout your name from a taxi. After all, the Nottingham native said they had a “weird” increase in fame after starring in The Last of Us, always getting recognized when going outside. Fortunately, the head poking out of a taxi was a familiar face.

Even though Bella Ramsey has The Last of Us going on, their role as Lyanna Mormont still meant a lot to them. During their interview, they cutely recalled how on the set of Game of Thrones, they would mouth Kit Harington's lines whenever he struggled with them. The Jon Snow actor jokingly responded that he felt from then on, there was a friendly “competition” between the two and that he needed to “up his game,” seeing the talent he was sharing the screen with. That sounds like a cute little sibling rivalry right there! While Ramsey said it was coming from an “innocent place,” I see where they’re coming from in knowing everyone’s lines after hearing them take after take.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Both Game of Thrones The Last of Us are streaming with Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

View Deal

Since Game of Thrones was Bella Ramsey’s first acting project, they previously acknowledged being “terrified” to play Lyanna Mormont in fear that their performance would affect how fans would feel about the spitfire head of House Mormont. Fortunately, the GOT character ended up being a true standout that made us wish we saw the feisty Lady in more episodes. They also said Kit Harington was incredibly helpful when he gave the Catherine Called Birdy star his “best advice” to be their truest self during live interviews. It must have been a tremendous feeling for them to receive great words of wisdom from experienced actors who’ve dealt with fame for a lot longer.

Bella Ramsey may have to deal with doses of fame due to their HBO TV roles, but it’s nice to know they’ve got a "sweet" fan in Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington. Hopefully, down the line, the two can bring their great working chemistry to another project together. Make sure to watch new episodes of The Last of Us on HBO every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about game of thrones news

‘F–k Dragons Dude.’ Jason Momoa Brought In Someone From His Game Of Thrones Past To Work On His New Show, And They Had Some Big Thoughts

'Winds Of Winter Is 13 Years Late.' George R.R. Martin Gets Honest About Not Finishing Game Of Thrones Books, But He Has Some Beef With The Critics

Ben Affleck Was Surprisingly Funny In The Accountant 2, And I Want More
See more latest
Most Popular
Meghan Markle on Netflix&#039;s With Love, Meghan.
Meghan Markle Is Still Using Her Royal Title. One Reason Her Feelings Toward The Royal Family And Her Actions May Seem Contradictory
Megan Fox stars in Subservience, while Machine Gun Kelly stars in Good Mourning.
'A Full Vibe': Machine Gun Kelly Shares Video With Teen Daughter Weeks After Welcoming Baby Girl With Megan Fox, And The Comments Are Sweet
Force Ghost Anakin, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi smiling at Luke Skywalker at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
After Revenge Of The Sith’s Big Box Office Return, Watch What Hayden Christensen Told Me When I Asked Him About Force Ghost Obi-Wan Kenobi And Anakin
Barbie smiling while wearing a cowgirl hat in Barbie.
That Time Margot Robbie Started And Ended Her Literal 24-Hour Birthday Party With A Glass Of Breakfast Champagne
Will smiling at Uncle Phil in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
‘He Hated This’: Will Smith Apparently Developed Bad Acting Habits While Working On Fresh Prince, And An Ex Showrunner Reveals What He Did To Handle That
Donna D&#039;Errico in red swimsuit in interview on Inside Edition
Donna D’Errico’s Rocking A Gold Bikini This Summer Instead Of Baywatch Red: ‘Mermaid Season’
Katherine Heigl in Firefly Lane
‘Sometimes I Ask Myself If I Should Still Be In The Game’: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Making The Move From Hollywood To Utah
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in The X-Files Season 11
After The X-Files' Gillian Anderson Discussed Ryan Coogler's Reboot, I Have Mixed Feelings About Seeing Her As Scully Again
Wanda crying talking to her variant in Dr Strange 2
Sounds Like Scarlet Witch’s Fate After Doctor Strange 2 Has Finally Been Clarified, And I Wonder What This Means For The Next Avengers Movies
Jensen Ackles in Prime Video&#039;s Countdown
Jensen Ackles' New Prime Video Show Got Some Big News, But The Cast Of Another Action-Packed Series Is Still Waiting: 'Oh Lord, We Hope'