That Time Bella Ramsey Thought They Were Being Terrorized On The Street By A Fan And It Was Just Game Of Thrones Co-Star Kit Harington

Bella Ramsey since wrapping her tenure on season eight of Game of Thrones . After having to battle trolls as Lyanna Mormont, they now go up against zombies as Ellie in your 2025 TV schedule for HBO’s The Last of Us . While it’s been a long while since their recurring role in the George R.R. Martin adaptation, the British actor recalls the time they thought they were being terrorized by a fan, only to realize it was their GOT co-star Kit Harington.

The Last of Us may be a major project Bella Ramsey has going on right now (which can be streaming on your Max subscription ), but it doesn’t mean their Game of Thrones past doesn’t catch up to them once in a while. Kit Harington asked while interviewing Ramsey for Interview Magazine if they saw each other since their time on the HBO series, and here was their answer:

I think you saw me when you were in a taxi. I remember walking down the street and you leaning your head out and yelling, ‘Bella!’ It was terrifying, and then I saw that it was you and it was very sweet.

I can imagine how scary that would be to have someone shout your name from a taxi. After all, the Nottingham native said they had a “weird” increase in fame after starring in The Last of Us, always getting recognized when going outside. Fortunately, the head poking out of a taxi was a familiar face.

Even though Bella Ramsey has The Last of Us going on, their role as Lyanna Mormont still meant a lot to them. During their interview, they cutely recalled how on the set of Game of Thrones, they would mouth Kit Harington's lines whenever he struggled with them. The Jon Snow actor jokingly responded that he felt from then on, there was a friendly “competition” between the two and that he needed to “up his game,” seeing the talent he was sharing the screen with. That sounds like a cute little sibling rivalry right there! While Ramsey said it was coming from an “innocent place,” I see where they’re coming from in knowing everyone’s lines after hearing them take after take.

Since Game of Thrones was Bella Ramsey’s first acting project, they previously acknowledged being “terrified” to play Lyanna Mormont in fear that their performance would affect how fans would feel about the spitfire head of House Mormont. Fortunately, the GOT character ended up being a true standout that made us wish we saw the feisty Lady in more episodes . They also said Kit Harington was incredibly helpful when he gave the Catherine Called Birdy star his “best advice” to be their truest self during live interviews. It must have been a tremendous feeling for them to receive great words of wisdom from experienced actors who’ve dealt with fame for a lot longer.

Bella Ramsey may have to deal with doses of fame due to their HBO TV roles, but it’s nice to know they’ve got a "sweet" fan in Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington. Hopefully, down the line, the two can bring their great working chemistry to another project together. Make sure to watch new episodes of The Last of Us on HBO every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.