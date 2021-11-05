The Sopranos Creator Reveals How Original Ending Handled Fate Of James Gandolfini's Tony
Things could have been a lot different.
The Sopranos is arguably one of, if not the, greatest American television show to ever exist. The HBO mafia hit came to an end in 2007 and one of the best mysteries is still being talked about today: what became of James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano. And now the creator, David Chase, is revealing how the original ending handled his fate as opposed to the alternate ending, the one that was used.
In the final minutes of the series finale, all seemed well as the Sopranos meet at a diner, listening to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. Meadow arrives late, having parking troubles, and when she enters the diner, the bell rings, Tony looks up and the screen cuts to black. No fade out, no voice overs, nothing. It was a risky move and fans are still upset they never saw what actually happened, which is the supposed death of Tony.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David Chase explained the original scene he had in mind:
It's definitely interesting to know that there was a different ending for The Sopranos and it could have made all the more difference for how people would view the series. The cut to black ending was all people talked about at the time in 2007 and David Chase mentioned that it was simply because people wanted to see what had happened to Tony, they wanted confirmation:
There have been plenty of series finales that either didn’t satisfy fans or didn’t get that same reaction that other episodes have gotten. The Sopranos series finale was beautifully done and the ending only proved how risky the series is. While it’s not the original ending that David Chase planned on, it only made fans want more and talk about the series even more. Not everything works as planned but sometimes it’s for the better.
