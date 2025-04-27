The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More

News
By published

An improvised moment that made the episode.

Becky kissing Dan&#039;s cheek in final moments of The Conners series finale
(Image credit: ABC)

As impossible a concept as it may have once seemed, the Conner family won’t be popping up again as an upcoming 2025 TV show for Season 8, with audiences bidding farewell to the all-time great sitcom clan after its emotionally on-brand series finale. “The Truck Stops Here” actually provided a literal farewell to audiences, which wasn’t only a surprise to those watching at home, but also for those seeing it play out behind the cameras.

The Conners' Lecy Goranson Talks To CinemaBlend

1. The Conners' Lecy Goranson Gave Me Her Thoughts On Putting Roseanne's Death Back In Focus For The Final Season
2. The Conners' Lecy Goranson On Working With 'Top Dog' John Goodman On What I Thought Was Dan And Becky's Harshest Fight Yet
3. The Conners' EPs And Star Lecy Goranson Hilariously Had Same Idea For Disney Theme Park Ride Based On The Sitcom

Time will tell how The Conners’ conclusion will ultimately stack up against those of 2025’s other canceled and ending shows, but as someone who grew up on Roseanne and was a parent by the time the revival and The Conners came into existence, it was a successfully bittersweet affair. From the disappointment of the non-impactful $700 payout to the messages delivered at Roseanne’s grave, the final hurrah was both authentic to their middle-class legacy and ability to find humor in dark moments.

No such darkness came in the series-capping scene, despite all of the genuine tears shed by the cast when making their characters’ final exists. Those on-camera reactions weren’t planned ahead of time, and executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan also revealed Goodman’s reality-breaking “Good night” to the camera also wasn’t written into the episode. As the showrunning Helford told The Wrap:

It was a surprise to us. We did not know they were going to get there emotionally. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a sitcom, or maybe even a drama, where the actors show the real emotions they are having. It was so touching and so real that we decided to leave [it in]. Dan saying goodbye to the audience, that was all John and it was wonderful.

Considering how many past Conners (and Roseanne) episodes also wrapped up inside the family's instantly recognizable living room, spending the last few moments with Dan, Becky, Darlene, Jackie and the extended fam was the just-right choice. And it no doubt made for a more visceral experience for the cast as they exited a stage set that became a home away from home.

Dan teary-eyed and smiling after telling audience good nigth in final moments of The Conners series finale

(Image credit: ABC)

Surely, Dan could have just stayed seated on the couch as the lights dimmed, or turned the TV on while grabbing a can of something sudsy. But John Goodman took it upon himself to share the final words of the series with the fans both in-studio and at home. Goodman copped to being "old and resistant" to change when talking about saying goodbye to Dan Conner, and you can really feel how much he's holding back the waterworks in the moment.

Dave Caplan said it was "a surprise to us" that the cast's emotions were so readily on display during a moment in the family members' lives that wouldn't necessarily call for tears to fall. To that end, he addressed why the creative team chose not to give the family a more dramatic or otherwise over-the-top ending, saying:

We worked pretty hard to avoid end of series cliches. There are traps that are easy to fall into, and we felt like out audience needed a more realistic version of where these characters would land at the end of the series, but still have a sense that they would go on with their lives.

Perhaps we'll one day see one or more Conner family members back on the small screen for a follow-up sitcom in the future, and hopefully before nearly two decades pass if it happens. But for now, fans can watch all seven seasons of The Conners with a Hulu subscription.

Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

American Idol Just Made Some Major Cuts, And I’m Not Surprised To Hear Carrie Underwood Had A Tougher Time With It

NCIS: Sydney’s Season 2 Finale Ended With A Mysterious Bluebird Twist, And I’m Intrigued By The Showrunner’s Tease About What This Means For Season 3

Monica Lewinsky Had A Hilarious Comment After Halle Berry Thanked Fans For Saying She's So 'Fine' And Maybe The Most Rapped About Woman In History
See more latest
Most Popular
Halle Berry on the Drew Barrymore Show and Monica Lewinsky on Call Her Daddy.
Monica Lewinsky Had A Hilarious Comment After Halle Berry Thanked Fans For Saying She's So 'Fine' And Maybe The Most Rapped About Woman In History
American Idol Season 23: Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.
American Idol Just Made Some Major Cuts, And I’m Not Surprised To Hear Carrie Underwood Had A Tougher Time With It
Rupert Grint speaks on the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special
‘Better Be Gryffindor!!’ Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Shared A Photo Of His New Baby Girl, And Fans Are Loving It
Starring, from left to right: Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear; Scott Patterson as Harry &#039;Sully&#039; Sullivan; Morgan Kohan as Maggie; Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones; and Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear.
How To Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Online And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere
Mavournee Hazel&#039;s Blue examining evidence in makeshift lab in NCIS: Sydney
NCIS: Sydney’s Season 2 Finale Ended With A Mysterious Bluebird Twist, And I’m Intrigued By The Showrunner’s Tease About What This Means For Season 3
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy
Even Shawn Levy Sounds Like He's Geeking Out Over Ryan Gosling Joining The Star Wars Universe
Kanye West on Piers Morgan Uncensored
As Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Shop At Sex Store Together, An Insider Claims She’ll Only Stay Married To Him On One Condition
Eminem throwing a hoodie on in a scene from 8 Mile&#039;s trailer.
8 Mile’s Kim Basinger Shared Lovely Thoughts About Working With Eminem, But I Just Can't Get Over The F-Bomb Related Script Request She Had: ‘F–king Pancakes’
From left to right Hermione and Harry looking concerned in the third Harry Potter movie. There&#039;s a knight standing behind them in the portrait.
A New Report Reveals How Much Every Episode Of Harry Potter TV Show Could Cost, And The Number Is Staggering
Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson
‘What The F—... Were You Thinking?’ Pete Davidson Says People Are So Rude To Him And Machine Gun Kelly When They Meet Them (And Honestly Yikes)