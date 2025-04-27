The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More

As impossible a concept as it may have once seemed, the Conner family won’t be popping up again as an upcoming 2025 TV show for Season 8, with audiences bidding farewell to the all-time great sitcom clan after its emotionally on-brand series finale. “The Truck Stops Here” actually provided a literal farewell to audiences, which wasn’t only a surprise to those watching at home, but also for those seeing it play out behind the cameras.

Time will tell how The Conners’ conclusion will ultimately stack up against those of 2025’s other canceled and ending shows, but as someone who grew up on Roseanne and was a parent by the time the revival and The Conners came into existence, it was a successfully bittersweet affair. From the disappointment of the non-impactful $700 payout to the messages delivered at Roseanne’s grave, the final hurrah was both authentic to their middle-class legacy and ability to find humor in dark moments.

No such darkness came in the series-capping scene, despite all of the genuine tears shed by the cast when making their characters’ final exists. Those on-camera reactions weren’t planned ahead of time, and executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan also revealed Goodman’s reality-breaking “Good night” to the camera also wasn’t written into the episode. As the showrunning Helford told The Wrap:

It was a surprise to us. We did not know they were going to get there emotionally. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a sitcom, or maybe even a drama, where the actors show the real emotions they are having. It was so touching and so real that we decided to leave [it in]. Dan saying goodbye to the audience, that was all John and it was wonderful.

Considering how many past Conners (and Roseanne) episodes also wrapped up inside the family's instantly recognizable living room, spending the last few moments with Dan, Becky, Darlene, Jackie and the extended fam was the just-right choice. And it no doubt made for a more visceral experience for the cast as they exited a stage set that became a home away from home.

Surely, Dan could have just stayed seated on the couch as the lights dimmed, or turned the TV on while grabbing a can of something sudsy. But John Goodman took it upon himself to share the final words of the series with the fans both in-studio and at home. Goodman copped to being "old and resistant" to change when talking about saying goodbye to Dan Conner, and you can really feel how much he's holding back the waterworks in the moment.

Dave Caplan said it was "a surprise to us" that the cast's emotions were so readily on display during a moment in the family members' lives that wouldn't necessarily call for tears to fall. To that end, he addressed why the creative team chose not to give the family a more dramatic or otherwise over-the-top ending, saying:

We worked pretty hard to avoid end of series cliches. There are traps that are easy to fall into, and we felt like out audience needed a more realistic version of where these characters would land at the end of the series, but still have a sense that they would go on with their lives.

Perhaps we'll one day see one or more Conner family members back on the small screen for a follow-up sitcom in the future, and hopefully before nearly two decades pass if it happens. But for now, fans can watch all seven seasons of The Conners with a Hulu subscription.