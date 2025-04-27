The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More
An improvised moment that made the episode.
As impossible a concept as it may have once seemed, the Conner family won’t be popping up again as an upcoming 2025 TV show for Season 8, with audiences bidding farewell to the all-time great sitcom clan after its emotionally on-brand series finale. “The Truck Stops Here” actually provided a literal farewell to audiences, which wasn’t only a surprise to those watching at home, but also for those seeing it play out behind the cameras.
1. The Conners' Lecy Goranson Gave Me Her Thoughts On Putting Roseanne's Death Back In Focus For The Final Season
2. The Conners' Lecy Goranson On Working With 'Top Dog' John Goodman On What I Thought Was Dan And Becky's Harshest Fight Yet
3. The Conners' EPs And Star Lecy Goranson Hilariously Had Same Idea For Disney Theme Park Ride Based On The Sitcom
Time will tell how The Conners’ conclusion will ultimately stack up against those of 2025’s other canceled and ending shows, but as someone who grew up on Roseanne and was a parent by the time the revival and The Conners came into existence, it was a successfully bittersweet affair. From the disappointment of the non-impactful $700 payout to the messages delivered at Roseanne’s grave, the final hurrah was both authentic to their middle-class legacy and ability to find humor in dark moments.
No such darkness came in the series-capping scene, despite all of the genuine tears shed by the cast when making their characters’ final exists. Those on-camera reactions weren’t planned ahead of time, and executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan also revealed Goodman’s reality-breaking “Good night” to the camera also wasn’t written into the episode. As the showrunning Helford told The Wrap:
Considering how many past Conners (and Roseanne) episodes also wrapped up inside the family's instantly recognizable living room, spending the last few moments with Dan, Becky, Darlene, Jackie and the extended fam was the just-right choice. And it no doubt made for a more visceral experience for the cast as they exited a stage set that became a home away from home.
Surely, Dan could have just stayed seated on the couch as the lights dimmed, or turned the TV on while grabbing a can of something sudsy. But John Goodman took it upon himself to share the final words of the series with the fans both in-studio and at home. Goodman copped to being "old and resistant" to change when talking about saying goodbye to Dan Conner, and you can really feel how much he's holding back the waterworks in the moment.
Dave Caplan said it was "a surprise to us" that the cast's emotions were so readily on display during a moment in the family members' lives that wouldn't necessarily call for tears to fall. To that end, he addressed why the creative team chose not to give the family a more dramatic or otherwise over-the-top ending, saying:
Perhaps we'll one day see one or more Conner family members back on the small screen for a follow-up sitcom in the future, and hopefully before nearly two decades pass if it happens. But for now, fans can watch all seven seasons of The Conners with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
American Idol Just Made Some Major Cuts, And I’m Not Surprised To Hear Carrie Underwood Had A Tougher Time With It
NCIS: Sydney’s Season 2 Finale Ended With A Mysterious Bluebird Twist, And I’m Intrigued By The Showrunner’s Tease About What This Means For Season 3