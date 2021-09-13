The Sopranos Creator Is Not Happy About The Many Saints Of Newark Prequel Heading Straight To HBO Max
The Many Saints of Newark was all about bringing the Sopranos legacy to the silver screen. There was just one hitch to this plan – Warner Bros.’ controversial HBO Max release strategy. Of course, not everyone was on board with this plan. Most filmmakers voiced their disdain for the plan, but one voice hadn’t said much until now. The Sopranos creator David Chase finally aired his frustration over The Sopranos prequel going straight to HBO Max.
David Chase’s writing and nuance made Tony Sopranos one of television’s greatest characters. The Many Saints of Newark was meant to bring the mob boss's origin story to the big screen. So Warner Bros.’ hybrid release plan seemingly wasn’t Chase’s cup of tea. The Sopranos mastermind said about the prequel’s day-and-date release:
David Chase’s feelings about the HBO Max release seem fairly understandable. The Many Saints of Newark was Chase’s way of bringing everyone’s favorite mob family to the big screen after years of trying. So Chase had every right to be upset over the film being released to streaming. It wasn’t meant to be on television, according to the Sopranos creator. But The Sopranos prequel is one of many Warner Bros. releases facing the same fate as Chase pointed out. After giving his initial thoughts, the writer-producer had more to say about HBO Max.
David Chase wasn’t done airing out his grievances over the HBO Max release. He told Deadline that he wouldn’t have committed to The Sopranos prequel if he had known about Warner Bros.' hybrid release plan. Chase admitted he wanted to walk away but couldn’t as the prequel was a good movie. Despite his dissatisfaction with the plan, the creator conceded the current movie experience is evolving. He seemed to still hold out hope that moviegoers will return to the theater eventually.
Chase seemed to understand the shift in Hollywood but still prefers the theater experience like many filmmakers. David Chase doesn’t have much to worry about given recent numbers from similar releases. Moviegoers won’t have to wait much longer as The Many Saints of Newark will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 1.
